On Libertadores night, Pantanal was bigger than Fla and Corinthians together – 08/03/2022

It didn’t work for the teams with the biggest fans in the country. The clash between Corinthians and Flamengo valid for the Copa Libertadores da América was broadcast by SBT in prime time, but that was not enough to stop Pantanal from winning.

The remake hit 27.2 against 20.5 in the period when both attractions were on air, reports Notícias da TV. In other words, the most popular sport in Brazil continues to be watching soap operas on Globo.

The network prepared with a slightly longer chapter — albeit shorter than previously announced, including through cable TV programming. Expected to last almost 1h30, it had just over 1h10 of exhibition.

Still, there was ample space for various events. Special emphasis is given to the childishness of Guta Regatinha, the artistic renaissance of Maria Bruaca (debuting as a singer under the nickname Maria Chalaneira) and the chororô of Joventino suffering from pain in the ass due to the proximity between Juma and Zé Lucas, in addition to the discovery of that Irma is pregnant with the devil himself, the farm worker Trindade.

The SBT sports profile even published a joke about the dispute. “I only have a soap opera remake to pass”, reads the thought bubble of a taciturn Squidward, as he watches through the window SpongeBob and Patrick run excitedly while shouting: “SBT passing Libertadores”.

The return game between Flamengo and Corinthians will be next Tuesday, at the same time.

The championship rights will return to Globo from next year.

