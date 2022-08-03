“One day after the other”

Klara Castanho announces to followers on social networks that she is slowly returning to work after having her life exposed on the web

On Tuesday night (02), klara brown she returned to posting in her Instagram stories, after weeks away from the controversy over the daughter she gave up for adoption. The actress had her intimacy exposed recently, having to speak openly about a rape she suffered.

At first, the famous thanked the affection she received from the followers in the difficult time: “Hi, how are you? First of all I would like to thank you for all the love, affection, care and reception that I receive and have received. I want to thank everyone who shared their own story”it started.

“I’m going back to work. Me and my family, we are recovering, recovering our strength, we are living one day after another”, explained Klara Castanho.

In addition, the actress also took the opportunity to comment on her character in the series. Good morning Veronica, from Netflix. “Today I’m going to talk about the second season of Good Morning, Veronica, which premieres at dawn on the 3rd. Angela is very important to me, I hope you receive her for me and I hope you like it”.

VENT

The actress klara brown made his first publication, after telling the world that he was a victim of sexual abuse. On social media, the artist shared a click of a beautiful landscape and revealed how her feelings are after what happened.

Sincerely, the 21-year-old said that she is undergoing psychological treatment to process the trauma she suffered. Filled with gratitude for the messages of affection she has received from friends and fans, she thanked them for their support and said that she is trying to ‘preserve her rights’ from her.