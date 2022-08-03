Operation arrests former mayor suspected of illegally contracting concerts – Gerais

One of those involved was arrested for illegal possession of a weapon. (photo: Disclosure-MPMG) The former mayor of the city of So Francisco, in the North of Minas, Evanlson Aparecido Carneiro, was arrested this Tuesday morning (8/2) during the “Operation Scheme”, launched by the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG).

He is investigated for crimes of active corruption, passive corruption, use of false documents and violation of the bidding law, which in theory were committed in the contracting of artistic shows by the municipality of San Francisco, in 2017.

Seven search and seizure warrants were executed in the cities of So Francisco, in the North of Minas, Goinia (GO) and Cruz das Almas (BA).

According to the MPMG, one of the targets of “Operation Scheme” was arrested in flagrante delicto for committing the crime of illegal possession of a firearm.

The action was carried out by the 1st Public Prosecutor’s Office of So Francisco, in the North of Minas, in joint action with the Regional Coordination for the Defense of Public Heritage, also in the North of Minas Gerais, with the support of the Special Action Group to Combat Crime. Organized (Gaeco), Regional of Montes Claros and Gaecos of the states of Bahia and Gois.

45 Military Police from the states of Minas Gerais, Gois and Bahia participated, in addition to five prosecutors.