Oscar announces return to Brazil for ‘personal reasons’ and indicates the start of training at Flamengo

Craque is in negotiation with Flamengo, but still depends on the official release of his club in China

In negotiations with the Flamengothe midfielder Oscar announced, this Wednesday (3), to Chinese fans that is back to Brazil. The ace made a post on his official account on the social network weibo. There, the Brazilian reports “family and personal problems” that made him make the decision.

According to the ESPNOscar already been in Brazil for almost two weeks. In his announcement, the athlete stated that, during the period he is in the country, he will train with a “local professional team”, which must be Flamengo, a club with which he has advanced negotiations, pending a release from Shanghai Port FC. His contract in China runs until November 2024.

“Since the beginning of 2022, I have had some personal and family issues that have challenged my day to day life. I recently returned to Brazil to accompany my family during this period.

During this period in Brazil, I will do everything to maintain my mental competitiveness in physical condition, training at home or with a local professional football team. Without a doubt, I still do and will always be a part of Shanghai Port FC. My heart is with you and I support the team in every way.

Thanks again to all our fans and Shanghai Port FC for their understanding and support. See you soon”.

Oscar’s proximity to Flamengo has intensified in recent days after the crack post a photo with the shirt of the carioca team, causing even more anxiety in a large part of the crowd for an agreement between the parties. Despite the real possibility of an agreement, Marcos Brazvice president of football at the Rio de Janeiro club, still treats the situation as “far from materializing”.

During an exclusive interview with the program Arena SBT last Monday, the Flamengo manager spoke about the situation involving the 30-year-old midfielder, who belongs to Shanghai Port, from China, and revealed that Oscar was not released by the Chinese to play for any other club at the moment.

“Oscar is an athlete who was released by his club to spend these last five months, six months, to be close to his family and follow his personal situation, here in Brazil. He was not released to play in any club. Now , evidently, and that’s what we’re trying to convince, a 30-year-old high-performance player who isn’t even punished, isn’t punished for absolutely anything, staying still all this time, I think it’s not suitable neither for the club there (Shanghai Port) nor for the player”, he began by saying.

“That’s what we try, a power of persuasion, in which we can contribute and we leave Flamengo’s doors open so if he wants to train, be close to us, it will be a pleasure. In fact, we do it with many other players. Flamengo, on many occasions, leaves a part of the department free so that we can recover players who want to be there, use our structure, but being very direct: there is still nothing, there is absolutely nothing nothing. Unfortunately Oscar is still not our player”, he continued.

Asked about the image of the player wearing the red-black shirt, Braz mentioned other players who have done it before, including Neymarstar of Paris Saint-Germain and Brazilian Team.

“Uh, you have to ask Oscar for the photo, not me. Vidal, long before he was hired, he wore Flamengo’s shirt several times. Neymar sometimes wore Flamengo’s shirt. the greatest affection in the world, the greatest respect in the world”, he concluded.

revealed by International, Oscar has been in Chinese football since 2017. The midfielder played for Shanghai, who changed their name in 2021 and became Shanghai Port. In all, he has 171 matches and 51 goals scored by the Asian team.