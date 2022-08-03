Palmeiras approaches agreement for the hiring of Bruno Tabata

Palmeiras is close to signing Bruno Tabata, a Brazilian player from Sporting-POR. After days of negotiation, the club advanced in the talks and, now, details are lacking for the agreement to be finalized.

Discover the channel of Our Lecture on Youtube! Click here.

Follow Our Lecture on twitter and not Instagram / listen to the NPCast!

Meet and comment on the Our Lecture Forum

How did the OUR LECTURE, Alviverde’s first investment of €3 million (R$16.2 million), with €2 million for achieved goals (R$10.8 million), was rejected by the Portuguese, who want to guarantee €5 million (R$27 million) fixed. As a result, the parties sought a business model that pleased both of them, which was the main obstacle to a positive outcome.

This is because, as the report found, Sporting intends to receive the amount in cash, while the Greatest National Champion wants a combination in installments, in an attempt to alleviate the bills. This discussion has a direct impact on the relationship with Portimonense, holder of 50% of the economic rights in Tabata, which seeks better and shorter gains.

As the negotiations progressed, another interlude arose. In addition to the money, the Lusitanian team wants to keep a percentage of a future sale. The Portuguese understand that the player will gain minutes in Brazil and, with that, Alviverde will serve as a showcase. The boards, then, talk in search of a slice that is favorable to the parties.

On the family and staff side, the expectation is for a deal with Palmeiras, even after being surprised by some previous criticism from Verdão fans on social networks.

If the negotiation has a positive outcome, Palmeiras will not have Tabata in the quarterfinals of Libertadores, as Merentiel, Flaco López and Endrick were registered. Even so, the vacancy previously occupied by Gabriel Veron, sold to Porto, was not filled. In a possible semi-final, Tabata could be on the list.

(Photo: Playback/Instagram)

business history

Bruno Tabata turned down, last Thursday (28), a proposal to defend Sharjah FC, a club from the United Arab Emirates. The athlete made the decision not to go because playing for a club in the Arab world was not among his priorities. Part of Tabata’s economic rights belong to Portimonense’s agent and majority shareholder, Theodoro Fonseca, who has a good relationship with the Arab market.

What weighs in favor of Palmeiras in this match with Sharjah FC is precisely the project offered and the confidence of the coaching staff that Bruno Tabata will be successful with the Verdão shirt.

Who is Bruno Tabata and how does he play

Versatile, Tabata can supply both the absence of Gabriel Veron – traded with Porto – and the future departure of Gustavo Scarpa, who already has a pre-contract signed with Nottingham Forest for the 2023 season. The Sporting player can act as a midfielder and as a tip on both sides.

The 25-year-old midfielder is left-handed and his main characteristics are his refined technique and long-distance shooting, in addition to being a set-piece taker – which is another characteristic to be replaced when Scarpa leaves the club. Tabata’s tactical application is also praised by people who have followed the player’s career in Portugal.

career start

Bruno was born in Ipatinga-MG and was nicknamed Tabata in his childhood due to his physical resemblance to Rodrigo Tabata, a former midfielder Santos and who currently works in Qatar. Palmeiras’ target stood out at the base of the Atlético-MG and started his professional career at Portimonense in 2016. He was bought by Sporting for €5 million (R$32.3 million at the time) in 2020, signing until 2025.

Bruno Tabata in action for Sporting (Photo: Estela Silva / Lusa)

Selection

The athlete was even part of the Brazilian Olympic Team in the cycle for the Tokyo Olympic Games and was in the champion squad of the Toulon Tournament in 2019.

Current moment

Last season, Tabata played in 21 matches in the Portuguese Championship, but only on two occasions as a starter. According to Portuguese journalists who were in contact with the OUR LECTURE, the midfielder did not play more times because of the strong competition in Sporting’s starting lineup. But he is considered the 12th player and an important part of coach Rubén Amorim.

In all, the midfielder made 32 appearances in the 2021/22 season, between the national championship, the Champions League, the Portuguese Cup, the League Cup and the Super Cup, recording six goals and three assists in 1093 minutes on the field. In the pre-season in preparation for the 2022/2023 season, which starts on August 7, Tabata played seven games and scored two goals.

Tabata even negotiated with Botafogo at the beginning of the year, but the negotiations were not concluded before the closing of the window. Verdão has already announced the arrival of forwards Miguel Merentiel and José López in this transfer window.

Summary: Palmeiras advances through Tabata and arrives in BH for Libertadores Check the monthly performance of Palmeiras in 2022 Summary: Rony back and Palmeiras’ preparation for Libertadores Summary: Gómez breaks record and cast reappears after victory Ceará x Palmeiras” width=”185″ height=”308″ srcset=”https://i1.wp.com/nossopalestra.com.br/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/cropped-52252040438_46d7b1b737_h.jpg?w =640&ssl=1 640w, https://i1.wp.com/nossopalestra.com.br/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/cropped-52252040438_46d7b1b737_h.jpg?resize=225%2C300&ssl=1 225w, https:/ /i1.wp.com/nossopalestra.com.br/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/cropped-52252040438_46d7b1b737_h.jpg?resize=150%2C200&ssl=1 150w” sizes=”(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px” loading=”lazy” decoding=”async” > Performances: Ceará vs Palmeiras

READ MORE