Palmeiras de Abel can get complicated with Cuca and the Rooster

In a re-edition of last year’s clash, Palmeiras visit Atlético-MG tomorrow (3) at 21:30, at Mineirão, for the quarterfinals of Libertadores. The situation, however, was reversed. If in 2021 the Cuca team was considered the favorite, now it is Abel Ferreira’s team that arrives on high. With the best campaign, best defense and best attack in the competition, Verdão goes to Belo Horizonte to face a Rooster who is going through a bad phase and has just changed coach.

At Live from Libertadorestransmitted by UOL Esporte this Tuesday, journalists Julio Gomes, Mauro Cezar Pereira and Rafael Oliveira discussed the reunion between Palmeiras and Atlético-MG. According to Rafa, despite the current Brazilian champion’s bad moment, the unknown of what coach Cuca will prepare in his second game since returning to the team can complicate the life of Abel Ferreira, who usually assembles his strategies according to the opponent’s characteristics. .

“This game will surprise me if it is open, I don’t see Atlético-MG at last year’s stage, when they imposed respect for the moment and names, when they had Hulk and Diego Costa in attack. Today is different, it’s difficult for it to be a game open even because he is not Abel’s profile in a playoff game.”

“Cuca, because it’s the beginning of work, in addition to the important problems, Arana’s doubt, Zaracho’s doubt, Allan’s absence, doesn’t have an Atlético prepared to play its game and go up. What is this game? today. Which even complicates a little for Abel, who likes to adapt to opponents”, analyzed Rafa.

In the opinion of the columnist UOLwhile Palmeiras de Abel must play this first match with an eye on the return game at Allianz Parque, Galo de Cuca needs to find answers to the main qualities of the opponent.

“Palmeiras will not make a point of exposing themselves, they will enter calmly waiting for time to pass, and the first point will be not to suffer defensively. , the best performances of Palmeiras are with Danilo distributing in the exit of the ball. I expect a very fought confrontation”, opined Rafa Oliveira.

Hulk x Gomez

In addition to the technical duel, Rafa also highlighted another clash that promises, but between the four lines: Hulk x Gustavo Gómez. He also recalled that, without Rony and with the sale of Gabriel Veron, Dudu will have the responsibility of being the escape valve for Palmeiras.

“The Hulk is going to face the defender who is most imposing in South American football today, which is Gustavo Gómez, who remains in the duels in Libertadores so far. Hulk limited by several quarterbacks in recent weeks.”

“Another important aspect is that, without Rony and with Veron’s departure, Palmeiras has fewer arrows for speed plays, transitions. In theory, Dudu’s weight increases to be that player”, he concluded.