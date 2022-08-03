‘Pantanal’: Bruaca will refuse to return to the farm with Guta and will say that ‘Maria Bruaca died’ | come around

Eugênio will notice that Bruaca is very happy with life on the boat, with the right to sing along on the boat. Behold, in the next chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera, Guta will look for his mother by boat and find her there in the waters. The daughter will ask what is going on and Bruaca will be short and rude:
“Vivêno, fia… I’m alive… For the first time in my life”.
Guta will insist on taking his mother away, but he will receive a cut from her. Eugênio will also notice that Bruaca is calmer.
“I’m filiz, fia… I’m filiz like I’ve never been in my entire life… I swear…”, says Bruaca.
“Please, mother… Listen to me…”, Guta will ask, telling her mother to give up that life.
“Let me follow my distinction, fia…”, ended Bruaca. “Touch that shawl…”
Eugenio will then increase his speed, leaving Guta’s boat behind. “God bless you, fia… If you love me… Don’t come after me… Pretend that I died!”, concludes Bruaca.
Once the punt has taken a good distance, Bruaca will speak to itself:
“Bruaca is dead! Bruaca will become Chalanêra… Now I’m Maria Chalanêra!”
