Pantanal: climate of peace comes to an end and Zé Leôncio counters Jove after indecent proposal: “I have another”

Peace and love! The weather between Jove (Jesuit Barbosa) and José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) is one of the best in ‘Pantanal’. After a long time, father and son finally managed to find a balance, which shouldn’t last long. In the next chapters, as exclusively informed by the ‘Gshow’the cattle king will reverse the heir after an “indecent” suggestion.

The subject, of course, could only be one: the controversial silver saddle of the old Joventino (Irandhir Santos/Osmar Prado). An entourage of peons will leave the farm, leaving Zé Leoncio moved in the farewell with the simple sound of the horn. Jove will suggest that you should be with the group, but your father will say that Thaddeus (José Loreto) is the right name to command the troupe.

“Leave that to Tadeu… Your place is here”, will speak. Realizing the special affection for Thaddeusthe boyfriend of Juma (Alanis Guillen) will make a suggestion that will leave Zé Leoncio irritated: “If you want, I’ll even give up the silver saddle… (…) I’ll give up that saddle with a smile on my face if you give it to Tadeu”. Directly, the cattle king will give his son a “kick”.

“That saddle will stay where it is… Unowned. At least until this whole situation is resolved between you and your brother.”. No popes in the tongue, Jove will counter: “I have no other brother besides him (from Thaddeus)”. “Yeah… But I have another child”, will terminate the boss. Finally, Zé Leoncio will say that he will only give his last name to Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos) when the situation is resolved.