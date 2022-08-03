Pantanal fans celebrate Maria Bruaca’s transformation into Maria Chalaneira and partnership with Eugênio

Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and Eugênio (Almir Sater) have been showing that they have chemistry together in the scenes of “Pantanal”

Since he discovered his wife’s betrayal, Tenório (Murilo Benício) is carefully planning his revenge against Maria (Isabel Teixeira). What he really wants is to kill her, but he knows he would go to jail for the crime, so he takes that into account.

After Zuleica (Aline Borges) confirms that he will go to the Pantanal if he separates from Maria, Tenório expels his wife from the house. Maria gets lost and aims Alcides’ (Juliano Cazarré) gun at her husband. She gets to shoot, but misses the aim.

devastated, Guta (Julia Dalavia) accompanies her to the shack, where Maria enters aimlessly, or at least without knowing what he has in store for her. After leaving without her daughter, into the river, Maria feels miserable and without strength to continue. It is Eugênio (Almir Sater) who convinces her that as long as there is life, there is hope.

Compliments to Isabel Teixeira and Almir Sater

And from this meeting, a great friendship emerges, so strong that Maria starts to live and work with him in the hut, where she finally finds the happiness she dreamed of so much, then becoming known as “Maria Chalaneira”.

The new phase of the character ended up conquering the audience that follows the soap opera. This Tuesday (02), many viewers made a point of praising Isabel’s performance and the partnership of Maria Bruaca and Eugênio in the chalana. “Perfect couple”, said one of them, on Twitter. “Maria singing… so nice to see her happy, as it never was with Tenório”, said another. “Maria and Eugênio, I ship”, joked a third. See more reactions: