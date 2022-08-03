Pantanal: Guta learns too much and discovers Maria Bruaca’s intimate secret: “It’s not possible”

wetland it’s on fire. after discovering that Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) was cheating on him, tenorio (Murilo Benício) sent the woman away and brought zuleica (Aline Borges) and her other children to the farm. However, a mystery has arisen: where is the mother of gutta (Julia Dalavia)?

In scenes scheduled to air in the next week of Bruno Luperi’s plotthe engineer will enjoy a walk, when she will discover that her mother left the farm to start working with eugenio (Almir Sater), on the boat that cuts through the waters of the Pantanal.

The engineer will be very shocked by the discovery and will try to talk to the mother. “My God… It’s her! Mother! I’m not believing! Mom…Mom!!!”the young woman will scream when she sees Maria Bruaca driving the vessel. However, even screaming, the young woman will not be heard by the ex-wife of tenorio.

After that, then gutta continues to be ignored by her own mother. “Dexa me.. I’m filiz, fia… I’m filiz like I’ve never been in my entire life… I swear… Let me follow my distinction, fia… Play that punt… Bruaca is dead! Bruaca will become Chalanêra… Now I am Maria Chalanêra!”will say Mariaapparently quite happy.