Pantanal: Zuleica prevents the death of an important character and avoids tragedy: “It is no longer here”

the bow of tenorio (Murilo Benício), married to Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and lover of zuleica (Aline Borges) will be completed in the last chapters of ‘Pantanal’. The character will gain more space in the final stretch, being responsible (even if indirectly) for the death of Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes). Before being devoured by the jaguar, he will be saved by Renato (Gabriel Santana).

In addition, the squatter will also witness the tragic death of his own son, Roberto (Caue Campos). The boy, as everyone knows, is the result of his relationship with zuleica. The young man, after a frame of Solano (Rafa Sieg), will drown during a boat ride. The murderer himself will give the news to the boss, who will be devastated and thirsty for revenge.

According to André Romanoscenes that are scheduled to air soon show zuleica confessing to gutta (Julia Dalavia) who Marcelo (Lucas Leto) is not your brother. The boy, it is worth noting, was born of a rape. The girl will also ask her beloved not to harm her. Maria Bruacawho will be working on the punt of eugenio (Almir Sater).

“Guta could be wrong… And, if she’s not working on the punt, for God’s sake, don’t create more problems for her… That Bruaca is no longer here, Tenório… Your Bruaca, now, is me!”will say zuleicapreventing an eventual tragedy. tenorio will still kidnap Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), showing that he is capable of committing absurd atrocities.