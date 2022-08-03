‘Pantanal’: Zuleica will be shocked to hear Guta and Marcelo talk behind the door; see images | come around

zuleica (Aline Borges) arrived in the Pantanal and noticed a strange movement on Tenório’s (Murilo Benício) farm. In this Wednesday’s episode, the farmer’s wife will be shocked to hear a revealing conversation between Marcelo (Lucas Leto) and Guta (Julia Dalavia). The two brothers will confess and reveal that they can’t stand their desire for each other.
Everything will start with a jealousy crisis: Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will find Guta and will vent about the situation with Juma (Alanis Guillen).
After the familiar atmosphere, Marcelo will demonstrate that he did not like Jove and Guta’s contact at all. He’ll give his sister some ice and, moments later, the two of them will talk in the bedroom.
Marcelo and Guta will then reveal that they are in love with each other and that it is difficult to control the desire to kiss and be together.
But behind the door…
But there’s a detail: the two, in fact, are not brothers and will find out soon! Don’t miss Pantanal news!
