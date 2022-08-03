Paran Pesquisas: Lula has 30.5% and Bolsonaro 26.9% of voting intentions

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Paran Pesquisas: Lula has 30.5% and Bolsonaro 26.9% of voting intentions 1 Views

Lula and Bolsonaro together in montage
The percentage of those who don’t know/didn’t answer (31.5%) is higher than Lula’s estimate, ranked first
 (photo: (photo: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP and Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP))

A survey released by Instituto Paran Pesquisas, released this Tuesday (2/8), shows that former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) has 30.5% and Bolsonaro 26.9% of voting intentions for the elections. of October.

The percentage of those who don’t know/didn’t answer (31.5%) is higher than Lula’s estimate, first place.

The survey was contracted by BGC Liquidez Distribuidora de Ttulos Mobilirios Ltda.

The estimated margin of error is 2.2 percentage points for the overall results and has a confidence level of 95%.

Despite this, in the scenario disputed only between the two presidential candidates, Lula maintains an advantage with 48.6% against 38.9% for Bolsonaro.

The PT also wins handily in the scenario against Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 49% of the voting intentions against 24.3% of the pedestrian.

The Instituto Paran survey heard 2,020 voters in 26 states and the Federal District, in 161 Brazilian municipalities, between July 28 and August 1, 2022.

The survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number BR-05251/2022.

The “Politics Beab”

Politica’s Beab series has gathered the main questions about elections in 22 videos and reports that answer these questions in a direct and easy-to-understand way. An increasing demand, especially among the younger Brazilian electorate. The reports are available on the website of the State of Mines and on Portal Uai and the videos on our profiles on TikTok, Instagram, Kwai and YouTube.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Bolsonaro summons supporters for September 7 and says protests ‘are natural’

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) called again, this Tuesday (2), supporters for the demonstrations …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved