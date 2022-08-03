Paran Pesquisas: Lula has 30.5% and Bolsonaro 26.9% of voting intentions

The percentage of those who don’t know/didn’t answer (31.5%) is higher than Lula’s estimate, ranked first

(photo: (photo: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP and Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP)) A survey released by Instituto Paran Pesquisas, released this Tuesday (2/8), shows that former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) has 30.5% and Bolsonaro 26.9% of voting intentions for the elections. of October.

The survey was contracted by BGC Liquidez Distribuidora de Ttulos Mobilirios Ltda.

The estimated margin of error is 2.2 percentage points for the overall results and has a confidence level of 95%.

Despite this, in the scenario disputed only between the two presidential candidates, Lula maintains an advantage with 48.6% against 38.9% for Bolsonaro.

The PT also wins handily in the scenario against Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 49% of the voting intentions against 24.3% of the pedestrian.

The Instituto Paran survey heard 2,020 voters in 26 states and the Federal District, in 161 Brazilian municipalities, between July 28 and August 1, 2022.

The survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number BR-05251/2022.