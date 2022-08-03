Paula Fernandes exposes pregnancy at 37 and chooses her daughter’s name

2 years ago with Ronny Cecconelo Paula Fernandes decided to open up about pregnancy. She is very private about her personal life. She recently praised him for his birthday. “Love… may this new cycle that begins be full of happy moments, health, love and harmony. Happy Birthday! Love you!” she declared.

On social media, she was asked if she doesn’t think about it. “Oh, I think and I give up”, she explained, mocking through social networks.

Then, Paula Fernandes said that, in a way, she already plays this role, as she is the stepmother of her boyfriend’s two children. Even denying that she wants a child, she has even thought of the name. “Well, if it were today, I think it would be Larissa, to call Lari, or Franchesca, in honor of my grandmother Francisca”, explained the artist.

Paula Fernandes and Roberto Carlos

Years ago, she impressed Brazil in a show with Roberto Carlos in the “End of Year Special”. However, shortly afterward, the two had a falling out. At the time of the show, the celebrities had a great friendship, however, because of the intimacy, many started to call her “the King’s girlfriend” in the media.

Therefore, after filming, Roberto Carlos would have invited Paula Fernandes to dinner. However, Paula Fernandes gave a cake and didn’t show up. According to Fábia Oliveira, from the website “Em OFF”, the artist was disgusted with the sertaneja and even banned her from an event in carnival. At that time, the famous press office denied the information of the discussion and supposed romantic meeting.

In the sequence, the artist continued the praise about the famous. “She’s wonderful, who wouldn’t want to date her?”, said the famous.