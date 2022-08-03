Paula Fernandes takes a bath in the sea and shows off her healed body

Paula Fernandes continue to enjoy your Ibiza holiday in style! The famous has shown that, in addition to her talent as a singer, is a true expert in the art of delighting fans with her beautiful publications.

This Tuesday (2), for example, the artist published a photo bathing in the sea in the paradisiacal setting. To enjoy the moment of leisure, Paula wore a printed bikini that further enhanced her toned body.

The famous complemented her beach look with colorful sunglasses. In addition to squandering style and good shape, the singer also stole the show with her radiant smile, highlighting all her beauty.

Paula Fernandes’ powerful click was very successful and quickly won the admiration of netizens. In the comments of the post, you can see messages like: “Wonderful”, “A beautiful mermaid”, “Too charming”, “What a perfect woman” and “Simply beautiful”.

How does Paula Fernandes keep her body healthy?

To keep your body healthy, Paula Fernandes is adept at a healthy diet and training routine. These habits make the artist a true example of discipline and dedication. In an interview with Marie Claire magazine, the singer gave more details about the care she has with her body and health:

“I invest in health, which also ends up reflecting on the body. I cut out sweets, gluten, and I have an accompaniment from a nutritionist. I eat well and I don’t eat junk food, so I think that helps a lot.” said the famous.

Regarding training, Paula explained that, in addition to the benefits for the body and health, it is something that makes her feel with renewed energy.. “I have invested a lot in the physical exercise part. Sometimes I’m tired, but it’s something that renews me immediately. I feel very good.”he said.

“I don’t do activities every day because I don’t have time, but with me there are no excuses. I even work out at the hotel after shows. Arriving home, my personal goes there and we do a workout. The important thing is not to stop working out.”added the artist.

