Pelosi in Taiwan: how China lost the island and what is the current situation of the ‘Rebel Province’

2 August 2022, 1:15 pm -03 Updated 5 hours ago

The US government said China had threatened “military provocations” against Taiwan – such as firing missiles near the island – if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. Despite the threats, Pelosi landed on the island at the end of the morning of this Tuesday (02/08), at Brasília time.

China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province that will one day return to Beijing’s control.

However, Taiwan sees itself as an independent country with its own constitution and democratically elected leaders.

Chinese President Xi Jinping says “reunification” with Taiwan “must be accomplished” — and has not ruled out the possible use of force to achieve that.

Where is Taiwan?

Taiwan is an island about 160 kilometers off the southeastern coast of China.

It sits on the so-called “first island chain,” which includes a list of allied US territories that are crucial to US foreign policy.

If China takes control of Taiwan, some Western experts believe it would project its power into the western Pacific, threatening US military bases as far away as Guam and Hawaii.

But China insists its intentions are purely peaceful.

Has Taiwan always been separate from China?

Historical sources point out that the island came under full Chinese control for the first time in the 17th century, when the Qing dynasty came to administer it. In 1895, they surrendered the island to Japan after losing the first Sino-Japanese war.

China took the island again in 1945 after Japan lost World War II.

But a civil war broke out in mainland China between nationalist government forces led by Chiang Kai-shek and Mao Tse-tung’s Communist Party.

The Communists won in 1949 and took control in Beijing.

Chiang Kai-shek and what was left of the nationalist party — known as the Kuomintang — fled to Taiwan, where they ruled for the next few decades.

China cites this part of the story to say that Taiwan is originally a Chinese province. But the Taiwanese cite the same story to argue that they were never part of the modern Chinese state, which was formed after the revolution in 1911 — or the People’s Republic of China that was established under Mao in 1949.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Chiang Kai-shek and the Kuomintang fled to Taiwan

The Kuomintang has been one of Taiwan’s most prominent political parties ever since — ruling the island for a significant part of its history.

Currently, only 13 countries (apart from the Vatican) recognize Taiwan as a sovereign country.

China exerts considerable diplomatic pressure on other countries not to recognize Taiwan or do anything that implies recognition.

Taiwan’s defense minister said relations with China are at their worst in 40 years.

Can Taiwan defend itself?

China could try to achieve “reunification” through non-military means, such as strengthening economic ties.

In the event of a military confrontation, China’s Armed Forces would far outnumber Taiwan’s.

China spends more than any other country on defense other than the US. The country has a huge range of capabilities, from naval power to missile technology, aircraft and cyber attacks.

In an open conflict, some Western experts predict that Taiwan could, at best, try to delay a Chinese attack, prevent a land landing by Chinese amphibious forces and carry out guerrilla attacks while waiting for outside help.

That help could come from the US, which sells weapons to Taiwan.

Washington’s policy of “strategic ambiguity” is intended not to clarify whether or how it would defend Taiwan in the event of an attack.

Diplomatically, the US adheres to the “One China” policy, which recognizes only one Chinese government — in Beijing — and has formal ties to China, not Taiwan.

But in May, US President Joe Biden appeared to harden Washington’s stance. Asked if the US would defend Taiwan militarily, Biden replied yes.

The White House insists that Washington has not changed its stance.

Is the situation getting worse?

In 2021, China appeared to increase the pressure by sending military aircraft into the Taiwan Air Defense Zone, an area where foreign aircraft are identified, monitored and controlled “in the interest of national security”.

Taiwan has made data on 2020 plane incursions public.

The number of reported aircraft peaked in October 2021, with 56 incursions in a single day.

Why is Taiwan important to the rest of the world?

Taiwan’s economy is extremely important.

Much of the world’s everyday electronic equipment — from phones to laptops, watches and game consoles — uses computer chips made in Taiwan.

A single Taiwanese company — the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company or TSMC — dominates more than half of the world’s market.

TSMC is the so-called “foundry”—a company that makes chips designed by other customers, even the military. It’s an industry worth nearly $100 billion in 2021.

Are the Taiwanese people worried?

Despite recent tensions between China and Taiwan, polls indicate that many Taiwanese are relatively calm.

In October 2021, the Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation asked people if they thought there would be a war with China someday.

Almost two-thirds (64.3%) answered no.

Different surveys indicate that most people in Taiwan identify as Taiwanese.

Surveys conducted by National Chengchi University since the early 1990s indicate that the proportion of people who identify as Chinese (or Chinese and Taiwanese) has dropped, and that most people now consider themselves Taiwanese.