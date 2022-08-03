Pelosi in Taiwan: how China lost the island and what is the current situation of the ‘Rebel Province’

Abhishek Pratap

The US government said China had threatened “military provocations” against Taiwan – such as firing missiles near the island – if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. Despite the threats, Pelosi landed on the island at the end of the morning of this Tuesday (02/08), at Brasília time.

China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province that will one day return to Beijing’s control.

However, Taiwan sees itself as an independent country with its own constitution and democratically elected leaders.

Chinese President Xi Jinping says “reunification” with Taiwan “must be accomplished” — and has not ruled out the possible use of force to achieve that.

