Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan violates “one China” principle, says Chinese diplomat

posted on 8/2/2022 10:44 PM / updated on 8/2/2022 11:13 PM



Jin Hongjun is the charge d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Brazil. – (credit: Disclosure/Embassy of China in Brazil)

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is seen by China as “a serious political provocation”. For Xi Jinping’s government, the US congresswoman’s presence in Taipei “severely violates” the “One China” principle and encourages Taiwanese separatist forces to seek “independence”. The warning was made by Jin Hongjun, charge d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Brazil. In an exclusive interview with Brazilian Mail, the Chinese diplomat assured that any countermeasure taken by Beijing in response to Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan is “justified and necessary”. Hongjun said he believed the 1.4 billion Chinese “on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are wise and capable enough to resolve the Taiwan issue and bring about national reunification.”

How is Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan a direct threat to China?

There is only one China in the world. Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory, and the government of the People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing all of China. This is explicitly recognized by United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758. 181 countries, including the US, are committed to recognizing and strictly respecting the “One China” principle. Such a principle is the core of China’s fundamental interests and a red line that will never be crossed. Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, in escalating official US exchanges with Taiwan, constitutes a serious political provocation and severely violates the “One China” principle, seriously infringes on our sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as giving a totally wrong for the Taiwanese separatist forces to seek so-called “independence”. The Chinese side does not accept this at all.

Is Taiwan annexation in China’s plans? Or is your country satisfied with Taiwan’s current status quo?

There is no such thing as a “Taiwan annexation” issue for the simple reason that Taiwan is part of China, and resolving the issue of a province’s “independence” from the country to achieve national reunification is a country’s internal affair, not an annexation. . The Anti-Secession Law, which regulates the resolution of secession, was enacted by the Chinese legislature. Among the options is the use of force. What I want to emphasize is that we will do our utmost to seek a peaceful resolution of the Taiwan issue with firm determination and the utmost sincerity. I believe that the 1.4 billion Chinese compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are wise and capable enough to resolve the Taiwan issue and bring about national reunification!

Pelosi said her controversial visit to Taiwan demonstrated the island’s strong commitment to self-determination. How do you see this?

This is a blatant lie, which highlights the selfishness and hypocrisy of some US politicians. When did the US really care about democracy in other countries? What we have seen is that the US has ceaselessly interfered in the internal affairs of other countries under the guise of democracy and human rights, imposing unilateral sanctions, unleashing “color revolutions” and even instigating wars to overthrow the legitimate government. Such an act is based on the “America First” and the “American Exception”. It is a practice of power politics and hegemonism. It is believed that these selfish acts, full of arrogance and manipulating double standards, will be firmly rejected by the international community. Like other countries with secession problems, China is also not satisfied with the status quo, but it has full determination and patience to promote the resolution of the Taiwan question gradually.

China has promised selective military action in response to Pelosi’s visit. What kinds of responses can we expect?

In carrying out its strategy of “using Taiwan to contain China”, the US has been supporting and facilitating the Taiwanese separatist forces to seek the so-called “independence”, deliberately provoking China in the Taiwan issue, and getting closer over the red line and the boundary of the Chinese part. It was only after the collusive provocations by the US and Taiwan against China that Chinese self-defense came. In the face of unscrupulous US actions, in disregard of China’s repeated and solemn representations, any Chinese countermeasures are justified and necessary. It is a due right of any sovereign country in the world, not to mention China, a great country with a history of more than five millennia and a population of more than 1.4 billion people. The military actions taken by China show the seriousness with which we treat the matter, and show our firm determination and full capacity to resolutely fight the separatist forces of Taiwan. As Confucius said more than 2,500 years ago, words must be honored and actions must be resolute. China has already made it clear that it will take a number of countermeasures, and we will do as we say.