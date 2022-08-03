Petrobras dividend payout (PETR4) outperforms global industry giants – Money Times

THE Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) will distribute at least twice as much dividends in the second quarter than the world’s biggest oil producers, filling government coffers amid a tense election period.

The five largest oil producers in the West – the Exxon Mobil Corpa Chevron Corp., a Shell PLCa TotalEnergies and the BP –published records in distributions to their shareholders in recent days, between 4 and 7.6 billion dollars. But none of them comes close to Petrobras’ $17 billion worth.

The Brazilian government, which controls the majority of the company’s voting shares, last month asked Petrobras and other state-owned companies to increase their dividends to fund new federal programs.

The request came as the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, which this year faces a tough re-election battle, last month skirted a constitutional spending ceiling to fund a larger cash transfer payment for low-income voters.

Petrobras will distribute about 60% more to its shareholders than its profit of 10.5 billion dollars (54.33 billion reais). Critics say the massive payout will affect investments in the company’s business.

Petrobras’ dividends are lower than Saudi state-owned Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, which produces 13 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), about five times more than Petrobras.

Saudi Aramco has distributed $18.76 billion to its shareholders per quarter. The next amount of your dividends will be published on August 14th.

US-based Exxon, which posted the highest quarterly profit among the top five, spent $7.6 billion on shareholder distributions.

Bolsonaro is trying to increase his chances of re-election by trampling short-term investment measures, according to critics. Polls show the current president trailing former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

You payments of dividends will be made by Petrobras before the first round of elections, scheduled for October 2nd.

Petrobras said higher oil prices and asset sales allowed for the extra payment and did not jeopardize planned investments. The company added that it is in a comfortable cash position and could hold between $8 billion and $10 billion in cash this year.

Petrobras also reaffirmed its commitment to distribute at least 60% of its free cash flow to investors.

“The extraordinary dividend payment proved to be the best cash allocation for the company,” Petrobras said in a statement.

🏆Money Times is Top 8 in Investments!🏆

If you rely on the portal’s news to always keep you informed about everything that happens in the investment world, vote and help Money Times to become the best investment site in Brazil. Click here and leave your vote!