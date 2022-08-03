PIS of those who worked in 2021 already have a date to be paid? View the PIS Calendar base year 2021

O PIS base year 2021 is being sought after by many workers.

The allowance in question corresponds to the PIS of those who worked in 2021.

Scheduled to be released later this year, the PIS base year 2021 has not been released to date.

See when you will receive the PIS base year 2021 and check:

PIS;

PIS for 2021;

PIS 2021;

PIS base year 2021;

PIS base year 2021 calendar;

PIS Pasep 2021;

PIS Calendar;

PIS Calendar 2021;

PIS table;

PIS Table 2021;

PIS 2021 table;

PIS 2021 will be paid when?.

PIS

In general, the salary allowance PIS is paid annually to workers in the private sector who have worked for a Legal Entity (PJ).

The PIS value is defined according to the number of months worked in the base year.

PIS 2021

Although many are looking for PIS 2021this is the benefit of those who worked in 2019 – PIS base year 2019.

Since March, the PIS 2021 has been released for those who submit a request to the Ministry of Labor.

The PIS of those who worked in 2021 is the PIS base year 2021.

PIS BASE YEAR 2021

As already mentioned, the PIS base year 2021which should be paid in 2022, has not yet been released by the Federal Government.

See below for information about the PIS referring to 2021 and know when the PIS base year 2021 will be paid.

WHO HAS THE RIGHT TO PIS

No information has yet been released on who is entitled to the PIS base year 2021but the current program rules are expected to be maintained.

In this way, to receive the PIS base year 2021 it would be necessary:

Be registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Have received up to two minimum wages in 2021;

Have performed any paid work for at least 30 days in 2021;

Have the data updated in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

PIS PAYMENT

The Government releases the PIS in the year following the one worked by the citizen.

Therefore, many workers are waiting for the PIS payment of those who worked in 2021, which should be released later this year.

But, as the allowance of those who worked in 2020 – the PIS 2022 – was paid late in February and March of this year, the PIS base year 2021 had to be postponed.

>>> PIS 2022: Installment up to BRL 1,212 RELEASED In August. Click here to see if you get it.

PIS 2021 WILL BE PAID WHEN?

O PIS payment is defined by the Federal Government in conjunction with Codefat – Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund.

To date, no official information about the payment of the PIS base year 2021.

But many experts say that the allowance in question should only be released in 2023.

PIS BASE YEAR 2021 CALENDAR

The forecast is that Codefat will meet with the Government to define the payment dates for the PIS base year 2021 in the second half of 2022.

If PIS base year 2021 be paid this year, the transfer should only be made in the last quarter through the 2021 base year PIS calendar.

PIS TABLE

THE PIS table defines the PIS value based on the number of months worked.

If the PIS value is based on the current minimum wage – BRL 1,212the table should establish the following values:

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – R$ 1,212.

PIS CALENDAR

PIS base year 2021 does not yet have a date to be paid.

But the PIS calendar will be established with payment dates once the release takes place, based on the NIS number of the insured.

PIS CONSULTATION

As soon as the salary allowance is released, it will be possible to consult the values ​​and dates. See how below.

It is possible to carry out PIS consultation: