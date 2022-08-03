Presenters send messages for JG’s 40th anniversary; watch video | Globo newspaper

August 2, 2022 is a special day for Jornal da Globo: on this date, the news program turns 40 years old. To celebrate, news presenters sent a special message to JG. (see video above)

Memory Globo: see all about the history of JG

César Tralli, Renata Vasconcellos and Maju Coutinho talk about the importance of JG for those who want to end the day well informed.

“We will sleep very well informed, [o jornal] has everything that happened on the day”, says the presenter of Jornal Hoje, César Tralli.

“The team takes, with great competence and seriousness, the main news of the day from Brazil and the world. Very proud to watch it”, says Renata Vasconcellos, who heads the Jornal Nacional bench, with William Bonner.

“It’s a warrior team that keeps us informed before going to sleep”, says Maju Coutinho, presenter of Fantástico.

Roberto Kovalick, in front of Hora 1, praises the history of the news: “It’s a brand of Brazilian television.”

Christiane Pelajo, presenter of Conectação GloboNews, spent a decade on the bench at Jornal da Globo and recalls special moments:

“I was very happy in the ten years I spent on that bench, with a warrior team that knows how to do the newspaper very well”.

Sandra Annenberg also introduced the JG.

“I’m very proud to have been part of this story back in 1996 and 1997. Long live Jornal da Globo!”, exclaims Sandra.

Poliana Abritta, presenter of Fantástico, was once a reporter for JG and also presented the news in 2012. She talks about the importance of this period for her trajectory.

“I have great affection for this newspaper, which welcomed me on national television. My first report on national television was in Jornal da Globo”, says Poliana.

Caco Barcellos, director of Profissão Repórter, also talks about his time at Jornal da Globo.