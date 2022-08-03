Princess Diana’s Ford Escort RS Turbo S1 85 at auction

Princess Diana or simply Lady Diis still a popular figure internationally and even 25 years after his tragic death, he stirs up a lot of people and makes news, with the most recent one on social media, involving a reaction from his children to an old video.

Then, Lady Di remains high and anything directly related to it will be worth a lot of money or talk about it. In this case, we’re talking about a 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo S1.

Considered Diana’s last Ford Escort, the American sports car made in the UK is a rare car and should already be turning the accounts of many collectors, especially those linked to goods that belonged to British royalty.

Diana’s Ford Escort RS Turbo S1 85 is not only special because it was hers, but because it was made in part especially for her, and what’s more, it packs a mystery.

Before the RS Turbo, Diana’s Escort was a convertible, however, the Royal Family’s security service saw the princess at risk in a car with a fabric top and still manual.

So, it was suggested to exchange for an Escort with a steel roof and the choice fell on the Ford Escort RS Turbo S1, but it is not yet known if this version was actually chosen by the princess.

What is known is that there was a change in the car, made directly to Ford of Europe. Of the 5,000 copies of the 1985 RS Turbo S1, almost all were of the Diamond White.

However, Diana in a white car with a good glass area, as was the case with the Escort, would be an attraction to the paparazzi…

So, the car was painted all black, including the details that were not part of the original painting, such as the engine grille, for example.

The three cars were painted like this, one being her, one as a stuntman and a third for another member of the Royal Family.

The fate of these additional cars is unknown, but Diana’s Ford Escort RS Turbo S1 85 is on the way. Silverstone Auctions for auction on August 27, four days before the 25th anniversary of the princess’s death.

The Escort RS Turbo had a 1.6 Turbo engine with 130 horsepower and a five-speed manual transmission, going from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.6 seconds, being a sports car that would make many people today be in the red to have it in the garage…

It has 40,162 km covered and still preserves all its original features, including the famous Recaro benches, but also the memory of the most beloved princess in history.

Ford Escort RS Turbo S1 1985 – Photo Gallery

[Fonte: Silverstone Auctions via Auto.cz]