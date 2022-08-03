Production can bring back ex-participants to stir up dispute, says columnist

Fazenda 14 hasn’t even started, but it’s already giving a lot of talk. In fact, it is in the sights of the sites over the last few months before its debut, with so much speculation and news that the production intends to promote. This time, the innovation to move the 2022 edition could be the return of former participants. The information comes from columnist Léo Dias, from the Metropolis website.

According to the journalist, the broadcaster is evaluating the possibility of repeating a dynamic already experienced in an edition of the reality show, when the ex-pawn had a new opportunity. It’s just that in A Fazenda 4, the first eliminated from the first three seasons of the program had the chance to return to the rural reality and, to get a spot in the new edition, they competed with each other.

They were confined in a “barn” and only one of them won a spot in the new competition. Monique Evans was chosen and even reached the final, being the runner-up of the season. Also according to Léo Dias, TV Record is keeping an eye on Liziane Gutierrez, from the 13th edition, Fernandinho Beatbox, from A Fazenda 12, Drika Marinho, from edition 11 and Vida Vlatt, from A Fazenda 10.

They were each the first to be eliminated from their respective editions. However, the idea now is to open a vote so that two names, instead of just one, win this new chance to compete for the public’s preference for the top prize. All celebrities must sign their contracts with the broadcaster by the last fortnight of August. Fazenda 14 is scheduled to premiere on September 13.