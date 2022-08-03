PT implodes alliance with Freixo and changes Lula’s agenda in Rio







Lula on campaign Photo: Taba Benedicto/Estadão

The PT’s refusal to support Marcelo Freixo (PSB) will cause changes in Lula’s campaign agenda in the state. Instead of actions in regions where Freixo has an advantage, Lula should have commitments more focused on the Baixada Fluminense.

The break announced this Tuesday, 2, stems from the insistence of the PSB in launching Alessandro Molon for the Senate – the PT wanted exclusivity in the candidacy of André Ceciliano (PT) and claims that an agreement between the two acronyms was broken.

If confirmed at a meeting of the national executive, scheduled for Thursday, 4th, the break could open the gap for a new alliance between Lula in Rio, with Rodrigo Neves (PDT).

In this way, Lula could have two platforms in Rio, Freixo and Neves.

In addition, the presidential candidate would have the mayor of the capital, Eduardo Paes (PSD), and the one of Maricá, Fabiano Horta (PT), as his articulators in the state.

Freixo’s campaign relies on Lula’s word, who has pledged to support him. Members of the national leadership of the PT do not see the possibility of an agreement without the withdrawal of Molon’s candidacy, which remains irreducible.

“Our pre-candidacy already has the support of four parties – PSB, PSOL, Rede e Cidadania – and appears in first place in the latest Senate poll. Once again, I reaffirm: I did not and did not participate in any agreement to give the PT the seat for the Senate. We have a duty to defeat Bolsonarism in Rio de Janeiro. This is the most important and it is around this that the unity of the democratic camp must be built. We cannot repeat the mistakes of the past. The very serious moment that Rio de Janeiro is facing requires common sense and responsibility,” Molon said in a statement.

Freixo reaffirmed that he trusts the agreement he ended with Lula. “We have always worked for unity and we are convinced that President Lula will walk by our side.”