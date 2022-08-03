PT in Rio defends breaking alliance with Freixo and expands crisis on Lula’s platform

Decision, which can be reversed by the National Executive of the acronym, occurs due to the maintenance of the candidacy of Alessandro Molon to the Senate; ‘Total tranquility in the relationship with the PT’, says Freixo

Pre-candidate for the government of Rio de Janeiro, Marcelo Freixo (PSB), alongside former president Lula (PT)



O EN of Rio de Janeiro approved, this Tuesday, 2, a resolution in which it defends the breaking of the alliance with the federal deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB), candidate for the state government. The decision of the Rio de Janeiro board, however, can still be reversed by the National Executive. The text was approved after the national president of the PSB, Carlos Siqueirasignal that it would not act to withdraw the candidacy of the federal deputy Alessandro Molon (PSB) to Senate – PT members defend the name of the state deputy André Ceciliano (PT), president of the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro (alerj). “Comrades and comrades, I have just presented a resolution to the PT-RJ State Executive requesting the rupture of the alliance with Marcelo Freixo Governador. Due to the maintenance of Alessandro Molon’s single and divisive candidacy for the Federal Senate supported by the National President of the PSB”, wrote the president of the PT directory in the state, João Maurício, on his Twitter profile. THE Young pan, Freixo played down the state decision. “Total tranquility in the relationship with the PT. Let’s walk together,” he said in a message sent to the report.

This Tuesday’s decision, 2, extends the crisis on the platform of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in Rio de Janeiro, the political cradle of Bolsonarism and one of the largest electoral colleges in the country. At the end of July, in the midst of the impasse between Ceciliano and Molon, Lula released a video in which he endorses his support for the candidacy of the president of Alerj. “My friends from Rio de Janeiro, this video is to tell you that it is very important, in the next elections, you elected, deputies, governors and senator of the Republic. You already know that Freixo is governor, that we have many deputies, but it is important to elect a senator. And we only have one: the senator that we have in Rio de Janeiro is André Ceciliano, current president of the Legislative Assembly, a comrade who performed a true miracle as president of the Assembly, unifying the Assembly, helping all the mayors of Rio, helping the universities and doing what the state should have done and not done. So, we can’t be in any doubt: we need to choose André Ceciliano, a comrade from the Workers’ Party, as senator of the Republic,” Lula said in the recording.

Despite the movement of a wing of the PT, the national president of the PSB, Carlos Siqueira, shows no signs that he will act so that Molon withdraws his candidacy. As Jovem Pan showed, the pessebista leader demands support and support from PT to the party’s candidacies in the territory of Rio de Janeiro. “We have two candidates in Rio: Freixo and Molon. Rio de Janeiro is a very important state for us. We deserve better treatment from PT. We made all the concessions in other states. The PT needs to support the PSB’s candidacies,” Siqueira told Young pan. Among the concessions cited by the leader is the retreat of the former governor of São Paulo Márcio França (PSB), who withdrew his candidacy for the Palácio dos Bandeirantes and launched himself as a candidate for the Senate on the ticket of the former mayor of the capital of São Paulo Fernando Haddad (PT ).