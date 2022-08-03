Razr 2022: Motorola makes mysterious decision on new V3 generation | Cell

Motorola has decided to postpone the launch of the Motorola Razr 2022, the new member of the line that became famous in Brazil by the name V3 15 years ago. The measure is regarded as mysterious because the tech giant did not explain the motivation. There was great expectation for the details of the Razr 2022 to be presented at an event this Tuesday (02), but that did not happen.

The warning was not issued on official channels, but by the general manager of mobile devices, Chen Jin, on a social network. No explanation has been given so far. In addition to the Razr, the announcement of the Motorola X30 Pro was also expected.

🔎 New report shows best mobile operators in Brazil

2 of 3 Motorola Razr 2022 launch has been postponed — Photo: Reproduction/Motorola Motorola Razr 2022 launch has been postponed — Photo: Reproduction/Motorola

👉 Is it worth buying the Motorola Moto G? Opinion on the TechTudo Forum

The launch of the cell phones was expected by the market, which wanted to see both the successor to the Motorola Razr and the brand’s new premium device. The foldable would arrive to replace the current member of the line, which landed in Brazilian retail in 2020. The direct competitor of models like Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 must have a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and a 6.7-inch screen.

Consumers and enthusiasts are still unaware of the new phones. In a post, Jin commented on the postponement objectively: “I regret to inform you that Motorola’s new product launch event, scheduled for 7:30 pm tonight, has been canceled for some reason. We look forward to bringing the new products to everyone.”

Remember Motorola Razr 2019 release

The company also said it regretted what had happened and thanked the “enthusiastic” support for the brand’s products. Without further ado or explanation, he added: “For information about new products, you can continue to pay attention to Moto’s official information platform.”

Among the main reasons speculated is the visit of Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, to Taiwan, held this Tuesday. The American’s trip creates a tense atmosphere between the United States and China, in order to impact several fields, including technology.

3 of 3 Motorola Razr 2019 open screen — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Motorola Razr 2019 open screen — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo