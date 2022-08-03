Real Time Big Data in São Paulo shows Haddad in the lead and dispute between Tarcísio and Garcia for the second round

The PT candidate has a vacancy in the second round practically defined and would win the two candidates vying for the other vacancy, according to the survey.
247 – A Real Time Big Data survey, contracted by Record, in São Paulo, released this Wednesday (3) shows that Fernando Haddad (PT) remains in the lead to assume the state government.
>>> New Quaest poll points Lula with 44% against 42% of all opponents and a real chance of victory in the first round
Haddad has 33% of voting intentions, against 20% for Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) and 19% for Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB).
- Haddad – 33%
- Tarcisio – 20%
- Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) – 19%
- Vinícius Poit (New) – 2%
- Elvis Cezar (PDT) – 1%
- Blanks/Nulls – 13%
- Don’t know/Didn’t answer – 11%
In a reduced scenario, Haddad rises to 34%.
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
- Fernando Haddad – 34%
- Tarcísio de Freitas – 22%
- Rodrigo Garcia – 20%
- White/Null – 13%
- Don’t know/Didn’t answer – 11%
second round
In the second round against Tarcísio, PT has a 10 point advantage. Against Garcia, the distance is 8 points.
Scene 1
- Fernando Haddad (PT) – 39%
- Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) – 29%
- White/Null – 17%
- Don’t know/Didn’t answer – 15%
Scenario 2
- Fernando Haddad (PT) – 37%
- Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) – 29%
- White/Null – 18%
- Don’t know/Didn’t answer – 16%
Senate
The former governor Márcio França (PSB) leads the race for the Senate, with 26%.
- Márcio França (PSB) – 26%
- Janaína Paschoal (PRTB) – 16%
- Astronaut Marcos Pontes (PL) – 10%
- Milton Leite (União Brasil) – 4%
- José Aníbal (PSDB) – 3%
- Aldo Rebelo (PDT) – 1%
- Nise Yamaguchi (Pros) – 1%
- Ricardo Mellão (New) – 1%
- Prof. Hoc (We can) – 1%
- White/Null – 19%
- Don’t know/Didn’t answer – 18%
The poll surveyed 2,000 São Paulo voters between August 1 and 2. The confidence interval is 95% and the margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points. The survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under protocol SP-06273/2022.
subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.
To you who have come this far, Thank you very much for appreciating our content. Unlike corporate media, Brasil 247 and TV 247 finance themselves through their own community of readers and viewers. You can support TV 247 and the Brasil 247 website in several ways. See how at brasil247.com/apoio
support the 247