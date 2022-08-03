Records of access to images of the place where PT treasurer was killed by bolsonarista were deleted, says expert | West and Southwest

The information is part of an expert report added this Tuesday (2) to the criminal action in which Guaranho is responsible for the double qualified murder of Arruda.
Marcelo Arruda was shot dead on the day July 9 during his own birthday party at the Itaipu Recreation Sports Association (Aresf), in Foz do Iguaçu, western Paraná.
Forensics showed that two days after the murder, in July 11the records of access to the recordings were deleted.
The analysis of the equipment that stores images from the association’s security cameras was carried out by five experts, according to the report, and was requested by the Civil Police.
“When analyzing the equipment settings, it was identified that the P2P remote access service was activated and that at 08:57:02 on 07/11/2022 there was a ‘Clear’ event that erased all event records from the device prior to this date Therefore, by analyzing the logs present, it was not possible to say whether there was access to the images on the date of 07/09/2022”, says an excerpt from the report.
The expertise also aimed to verify if there was any kind of tampering with the recordings. The experts concluded that no “indications of tampering were found”.
According to Aresf’s presidency, access to security camera recordings is exclusive to the organization’s board of directors. O g1 Paraná questioned the association about the experts’ conclusion that the records had been deleted and is awaiting a response.
Jorge Guaranho remains hospitalized in Foz do Iguaçu, with no expected discharge.
The infographic below shows the order of events on the day of the crime, according to the Civil Police:
Understand the order of events on the day of the murder of the PT member who was shot at a birthday party, according to the police — Photo: Arte/g1