‘Rensga Hits!’, the 2nd season of ‘Arcanjo Renegado’, ‘Rock in Rio

The month of August starts on Globoplay with lots of fun on the largest Brazilian streaming platform, with entertainment options for all tastes, including movies, series, soap operas and music specials.

The original series ‘Rensga Hits!’ brings the story of Raíssa Medeiros (Alice Wegmann), a young woman from the countryside who discovers that she is betrayed by her ex-fiancé and leaves him at the altar, leaving for the dream of living from country music in greater Goiânia. Before arriving in the city, Raíssa jams the car and, with everything going wrong, uses her musical talent to express her feelings and compose what, after a while, becomes the biggest hit of the Brazilian feminejo – only not in her voice. , but, yes, that of the rising star Gláucia Figueira (Lorena Comparato).

Are you ready for the reunion with Sergeant Mikhael Afonso? The second season of the series ‘Arcanjo Renegado’, another Globoplay Original, is among the news this month. In the plot, Mikhael (Marcello Melo Jr), a member of a multinational paramilitary group on a mission in Africa, has his trip interrupted when he learns that his friend, journalist Ronaldo Leitão (Álamo Facó), is in danger of dying. He returns to Brazil being forced to face the past to protect Ronaldo and his sister Sarah (Erika Januza).

And there’s a special celebration on the platform: Bahian singer and songwriter Caetano Veloso reaches 80 years of age. To celebrate the anniversary, he takes the stage at Cidade das Artes, in Rio de Janeiro, for the Special Caetano Veloso 80 years, with a live and simultaneous broadcast on Globoplay for logged in non-subscribers and on Multishow. With live excerpts during ‘Fantástico’, on TV Globo, the celebration starts at 8:30 pm and will be led by singer IZA. The show promises to revisit the great classics of the singer-songwriter, who has a career spanning more than five decades. In addition to preparing an exclusive repertoire for the occasion, Caetano will sing alongside his sons Moreno, Zeca and Tom, as well as his sister Maria Bethânia. The special has artistic direction by Pedro Secchin and genre direction by Raoni Carneiro.

Dramaturgy on the Rise

For lovers of Brazilian dramaturgy, August is full of great successes. ‘Um Anjo Cau do Céu’, ‘Páginas da Vida’ and ‘A Casa das Sete Mulheres’ arrive at Globoplay as part of the project to rescue the classics of dramaturgy. In ‘Um Anjo Fei do Céu’, João Medeiros (Tarcísio Meira) is a famous photographer who has traveled the world for humanitarian causes. When he arrives in Prague, Czech Republic, for another of his exhibitions, he suffers an attack that leaves him on the verge of death for photographing the neo-Nazi leader Eric Brunner (Jan Ponan). His life is saved by the angel Rafael (Caio Blat), who gives him six more months of life to solve family problems.

‘Page of Life’, by Manoel Carlos, brings the plot of Nanda (Fernanda Vasconcellos), an 18-year-old girl who sees her life change when she becomes pregnant with her boyfriend Léo (Thiago Rodrigues). He suggests that Nanda get an abortion, but when he sees his girlfriend refuse, he leaves a sum of money and disappears, leaving the young woman alone in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The miniseries ‘A Casa das Sete Mulheres’ tells the difficulties and dramas lived by the women of the family of Bento Gonçalves (Werner Schünemann), in the period of the Farrapos war. Ana Joaquina (Bete Mendes), Maria (Nívea Maria), Manuela (Camila Morgado), Rosário (Mariana Ximenes), Mariana (Samara Felippo), Caetana (Eliane Giardini) and Perpétua (Daniela Escobar) hid in a ranch waiting for the family men. Conducted by Manuela’s notes, the plot shows the interaction between seven women of different ages and temperaments.

08/01

An Angel Fell from Heaven

rescue novel

Synopsis: Used to traveling the world, photographer João never had much time for his family. In Prague, he is saved from death by an angel. From there, he discovers that he has a chance to right the wrongs of the past.

Cast: Caio Blat, Tarcisio Meira, Renata Sorrah, Christiane Torloni, José Wilker

Year of production: 2001

08/02

Rock in Rio, The History

original series

Synopsis: The story of one of the biggest music festivals in the world. Rock in Rio brings together great names of Brazilian and international music in an event for about 100 thousand people.

Year of production: 2022

08/03

Grimm – T6

Series

Synopsis: A criminal detective discovers he is a descendant of hunters fighting supernatural forces.

Cast: David Giuntoli, Russell Hornsby, Silas Weir Mitchell, Elizabeth Tulloch, Sasha Roiz

Year of production: 2011

08/04

Rensga Hits!

original series

Synopsis: Between ego fights, cases involving the difficult relationship with famous clients and the composers’ maladjusted personal life inside and outside the music composition office, the stories that will form the basis for the country music that will pack the series unfold.

Cast: Alice Wegmann, Lorena Comparato, Débora Secco, Fabiana Karla, Jennifer Dias

Year of production: 2022

08/07

Special Caetano Veloso 80 Years

Live

Show by Caetano & Sons with the participation of Maria Bethânia

Year of production: 2022

08/15

Life pages

rescue novel

Synopsis: Páginas da Vidas portrays daily life, having as its central axis the discussion about Down Syndrome and the prejudices of society against disability.

Cast: Regina Duarte, Fernanda Vasconcellos, Lília Cabral Marcos Caruso, Ana Paula Arósio

Year of production: 2006

08/22

Wonderful

novelty originality

Synopsis: Bia Falcão is a great villain in a society ruled by appearance and obsessed with beauty and success. The novel still reveals the wonders of the Greek Islands.

Year of production: 2006

08/25

Renegade Archangel – Season Two

original series

Synopsis: After two and a half years traveling the world with a private military group, Mikhael returns to Rio de Janeiro when Ronaldo Leitão is attacked. The political scenario is changed and he discovers an opportunity to prove his innocence in the case of the death of Custódio Marques. Mikhael doesn’t intend to let this chance slip away, even if his greatest enemy is now one of the strongest men in the state.

Cast: Marcello Melo Jr., Álamo Facó, Flávio Bauraqui, Erika Januza, Leonardo Brício, Rita Guedes

Year of production: 2021

08/29

The House of Seven Women

rescue miniseries

Synopsis: The women of Bento Gonçalves’ family live the difficulties and dramas of war during the Farrapos conflict.

Cast: Camila Morgado, Mariana Ximenes, Eliane Giardini, Daniela Escobar, Nivea Maria

Year of production: 2003

Other August releases:

The Guardian of the Forest

exclusive series

Synopsis: Carrie, a young woman with skills in combat and martial arts destined to protect the human world from terrifying creatures. These evil beings live on the other side of a magic door in the middle of the forest. But the wrong person discovered the existence of the door and freed the creatures. Now Carrie needs help to fight the evil ones that will fall to Earth.

Cast: Stefanie Scott, Sofia Bryant, Misha Osherovich, Will Yun Lee

Year of production: 2021

Fair Trade – Dirty Game

exclusive series

Synopsis: Wally is an inspector at the Narcotics Division, a womanizer and talkative, who has an addiction that makes him unpredictable. Robin, her partner in the police, is brilliant at her profession and tries not to take work home. The two are on the trail of a mobster duo.

Cast: Ella-June Henrard, Kevin Janssens, Peter Van den Begin

Year of production: 2021

Stella Blómkvist: Investigation Without Limits

exclusive series

Synopsis: Stella is a brilliant, determined, fearless lawyer with a flexible sense of morals. When a criminal needs help, she is willing to defend him.

Cast: Heida Reed, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Sara Dögg Ásgeirsdóttir

Year of production: 2017

Unbroken: Nothing to Lose

exclusive series

Synopsis: Detective Alexandra is kidnapped and drugged just before giving birth. When she wakes up, she discovers that her baby has disappeared and she has to do everything to find him.

Cast: Aylin Tezel, Özgür Karadeniz, Sascha Nathan, Sebastian Zimmler

Year of production: 2021

My Name is Thiago André – Special 20 years Thiaguinho

Special

Synopsis: Special with hit songs from Thiaguinho’s career and interview conducted by Pedro Bial.

Year of production: 2022

Law & Order: Organized Crime

Series

Synopsis: Elliot Stabler returns to the NYPD to fight organized crime. In the last ten years, the police and the city have changed a lot and he has to adapt to the criminal justice system in the midst of his own moment of reconciliation.

Cast: Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, Tamara Taylor, Ainsley Seiger, Dylan McDermott

Year of production: 2021

The General

exclusive series

Synopsis: In the 1960s, Maria Luisa is a strong and libertarian woman. In order to acquire the same rights as men, she changes her identity and defies all rules.

Cast: Carolina Carvalho, Soraia Chaves, Margarida Marinho, Victoria Guerra, Anabela Moreira

Year of production: 2020

Ouro Verde T2

Novel

Synopsis: Jorge Monforte owns the Ouro Verde empire, one of the largest agribusiness companies in the world. By partially buying a Portuguese bank, he has to face the traumas of the past.

Cast: Ana Sofia Martins, Diogo Morgado, Joana De Verona, Silvia Pfeifer, Luis Esparteiro

Year of production: 2017

Walker T2.2

exclusive series

Synopsis: After a tragic event with his wife, police officer Cordell Walker returns to his hometown of Texas, where he will fight local crime by following only his own rules.

Cast: Jared Padalecki, Lindsey Morgan, Molly Hagan, Keegan Allen

Year of production: 2021

Purity

unreleased film

Synopsis: Purity takes a job on a farm and ends up witnessing the brutal treatment of enslaved farm workers. Now, in addition to searching for her missing son, she needs to escape from there and inform the authorities about the atrocities.

Cast: Dira Paes, Flavio Bauraqui, Matheus Abreu

Year of production: 2022

The Equalizer T2

exclusive series

Synopsis: Strongly determined, Robyn McCall is a single mother who uses her incredible skills as a former CIA agent to help people who need it most.

Cast: Queen Latifah, Chris Noth, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira, Tory Kittles

Year of production: 2022

Passengers

exclusive series

Andrey drives a taxi in which the passengers are dead. When taking them to the afterlife, they need to face questions about their trajectories in order to finally achieve redemption.

Cast: Kirill Käro, Sergei Gilev, Anna Chipovskaya, Ekaterina Sokolova-Zhuber, Sergey Zharko

Year of production: 2020