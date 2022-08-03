Review of the income tax table for 2023 is “guaranteed”, says Bolsonaro

× Photo: Adriano Machado/Crusoé

Jair Bolsonaro (left in photo) said today, in an interview with Rádio Guaíba, from Porto Alegre, that got it right with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes (on the right in the photo), the review of the income tax table for next year.

“He’s already talked to Paulo Guedes. There will be an update of the Income Tax table for the next year, it is already guaranteed. I don’t know the percentage yet, but let’s start recovering it from therebecause income tax is becoming an income reducer, and not a table”, said the president.

According to Bolsonaro, the revision in the table will already be included in the 2023 Budget. The president talked about including it in the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO), but the text has already been approved in Congress. The government can negotiate the terms in the 2023 Annual Budget Bill (PLOA), which needs to be submitted in August.

The revision of the Income Tax was a presidential campaign promise. When talking about the subject, Bolsonaro mentioned that the pandemic prevented the measure from being adopted before.

“We had a commitment to change the table, seek an update. The pandemic came, then it was a disgrace for us. Like a lot of things, some things I couldn’t get through.”said.