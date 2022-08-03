Rger Guedes ‘saves himself’ from general criticism after Corinthians’ defeat; see tutes

Corinthians left Neo Química Arena on Tuesday night with a 2-0 defeat to Flamengo. The team’s performance, in a match valid for Libertadores, was a reason for criticism from the fans on social networks.

In Flamengo’s first goal, Fiel spared no criticism of the referee. The Alvinegra fans complained about the valid goal after the ball deflected into João Gomes’ arm inside the area – see some tweets below.

The white-and-white fans also criticized the collective performance of Corinthians and some decisions by Vítor Pereira, such as putting Róger Guedes as a striker and Yuri as a winger. Shirt 9, by the way, was the only one who “saved himself” and received praise.

Now, Corinthians returns to the field on Saturday, when they visit Avai for the Brazilian. The decisive commitment for Libertadores takes place next Tuesday, the 9th, at Maracanã.

Check out the repercussion of Corinthians’ defeat

