Rger Guedes ‘saves himself’ from general criticism after Corinthians’ defeat; see tutes

Corinthians left Neo Química Arena on Tuesday night with a 2-0 defeat to Flamengo. The team’s performance, in a match valid for Libertadores, was a reason for criticism from the fans on social networks.

In Flamengo’s first goal, Fiel spared no criticism of the referee. The Alvinegra fans complained about the valid goal after the ball deflected into João Gomes’ arm inside the area – see some tweets below.

The white-and-white fans also criticized the collective performance of Corinthians and some decisions by Vítor Pereira, such as putting Róger Guedes as a striker and Yuri as a winger. Shirt 9, by the way, was the only one who “saved himself” and received praise.

Now, Corinthians returns to the field on Saturday, when they visit Avai for the Brazilian. The decisive commitment for Libertadores takes place next Tuesday, the 9th, at Maracanã.

Check out the repercussion of Corinthians’ defeat

It was arm But as he didn’t score the goal pic.twitter.com/sITzDLJ3Xk — Servant of the Lord in Reverse (@Snaihtniroccccc) August 3, 2022

Hit the arm deflecting the ball course and that’s okay? — Vic Monteiro (@avicmonteiro) August 3, 2022

Hand touch of course lol, it’s unbelievable mane —Fred Sincero (@fredsincerinn) August 3, 2022

It only ends when it ends. 90 more minutes to go. It is difficult, but not impossible. Corinthians is a struggle and we have to overcome ourselves. Never give up. — Rafa SCCP (@gilgil22) August 3, 2022

Corinthians defeats are always annoying, right? always comes with that load of depression that lets us down for days and days — mateus (@mateusgsx1) August 3, 2022

Suffer for love? No my friend, Corinthians makes me suffer enough — nana (@stos_anaa) August 3, 2022

It’s not wanting to bugle But Guedes made Carnival bigger because he wanted to play on the left, then Corinthians hires a striker Then, when the two play together, the center forward plays on the wing and he with 9 Go figure… — Base Corinthiana (@BaseCorinthiana) August 3, 2022

Róger Guedes is the player who fights the most so far. Say anything about him, but he doesn’t hide. — SCCP Net (@sccpnet_) August 3, 2022

good, that’s it I’m not going to say what I think so that a historian doesn’t come here to contradict me but anyway, very bad team. bad VP Yuri of tip p Guedes of 9 is a giant sparrow. turning in the CBD is the minimum, or, the year is over. — kaique (@kaiqamaral) August 3, 2022

you can say anything about roger guedes but he was one of the only ones who called the responsa — 𝖍𝖌 (@biellxz_) August 3, 2022

Vitor Pereira was out of action today saying that he couldn’t play Yuri with Guedes and in the second half put the two together, he still reverses the position of the two…???????? — Almeida (@Almeida999De) August 3, 2022

