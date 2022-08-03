Rock in Rio 2022 schedule: see show times | Rock in Rio 2022

Rock in Rio headlines, from left; Iron Maiden, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Guns N’ Roses, Green Day, Coldplay and Dua Lipa — Photo: Marcelo Brandt/g1; Fábio Tito/g1; Flavio Moraes/g1; Celso Tavares/g1; Kevin Winter/The Recording Academy/AFP

Rock in Rio announced the division by time of the Mundo and Sunset stages through the festival’s official app.

Iron Maiden, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Guns N’ Roses, Coldplay and Green Day are the headliners of Rock in Rio 2022.

O g1 list below all the artists by stage of the event that takes place on September 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11, 2022, at Parque Olímpico, in the West Zone of Rio.

All tickets for the ninth edition of the festival are sold out.

The Mundo Stage had a full schedule, but with Megadeth’s withdrawal, the organization announced Gorija as a replacement on June 2nd.

2nd of September, Friday

00:10 – Dream Theater

22:20 – Iron Maiden

20:10 – Gojira

6pm – Sepultura + Brazilian Symphony Orchestra

9:15 pm – Bullet For My Valentine

7:05 pm – Living Color + Steve Vai

16:55 – Metal Allegiance

15:30 – Black Panther + Devotees

2am – Len Faki

0h30 – Renato Ratier Vs Diogo Aciolly

11pm – Ananda

21:30 – Victoria Engel

8pm – Valentina Luz

18:30 – Binaryh

5pm – Flo Masse vs Craig Ouar

4pm – Chang Rodrigues Live

20:05 – Gas gangrene

17:55 – Affront

16:30 – Revenge

19:30 – Basement Rats

18:30 – Killing Ritual

17:30 – Spanking

16:30 – Crypt

20h – Oitão

18:30 – Night

4:30 pm – Eminence

3pm – Sioux 66

00:10 – Post Malone

10:20 pm – Marshmello

8:10pm – Jason Derulo

18h – Alok

21:15 – Racionais MC’s

19:05 – Criolo + Mayra Andrade

16:55 – Shaman + Brô MC’s

15:30 – Papatinho and L7nnon + MC Hariel and MC Carol

03h – Chris Lorenzo

01:30 am – Bhaskar

00:30 – Malifoo

11:30 pm – Carol

22:15 – Groove Delight

20:45 – Kvsh

19:15 – Illusionize

6pm – Victor Lou

5pm – Alamanac

4pm – Fluxzone

20:05 – PK invites Don Ruan

17:55 – Bin

16:30 – Azula

19:30 – Ceiling

18:30 – MC Poze do Rodo invites Bielzin

17:30 – Yunk Vino

16:30 – Hiosaki

7:10 pm – Wilson Sideral – Tropical Blues

17h – Evil

3:20 pm – Rock Street Band

00:10 – Justin Bieber

10:20pm – Demi Lovato

20:10 – Migos

18h – Iza

21:15 – Gilberto Gil with family

19:05 – Emicida and guests

16:55 – Luísa Sonza with Marina Sena

15:30 – Matuê

2:30 am – Lost Frequencies

01h – Liu

23:15 – Samhara

22:15 – Sickick

20:45 – Dubdogz

7:15 pm – Cat Dealers

6pm – Gabe

5pm – Öwnboss

16h – Maz

20:05 – Funk Orchestra

17:55 – Buchecha

16:30 – Taylor

7:30 pm – Lil Whind (Whindersson Nunes)

17:30 – Wc at Beat & Guests Felp22, Hyperanhas and MC TH

7:10pm – Rock Street Band

5pm – Lucy Alves

3:20 pm – Fonk’s Gang

8th of September, Thursday

00:10 – Guns N’ Roses

22:20 – Måneskin

20:10 – Offspring

18h – CPM 22

9:15 pm – Jessie J

7:05 pm – Corinne Bailey Rae

16:55 – Gloria Groove

15:30 – Duda Beat

02h – Adriatique

01h – Zac

00h – Sarah Stenzel

10:30pm – Ben Bohmer

21:30 – Gui Boratto

8pm – Du Serena vs Junior C

18h30 – Leo January Vs Nepal

5pm – Marta Supernova

4pm – Nu Olive Oil Live

20:55 – Drain

17:55 – TH4I invites Lia Clark

16:30 – Izzra

7:30 pm – Francisco, el Hombre

18:30 – The Cricket

17:30 – Scatolove

4:30 pm – Cali

8.30pm – Rock Street Band

7:10 pm – Rodrigo Santos

5pm – Stormsons

9th of September, Friday

00:10 – Green Day

10:20pm – Fall Out Boy

8:10pm – Billy Idol

18:00 – Initial Capital

9:15 pm – Avril Lavigne

19:05 – 1985: The tribute

16:55 – Jão + guest

15:30 – Di Ferrero + Vitor Kley

2:30 am – Neelix

01:30 am – Blazy

00h – Paranormal Attack C

10:30 pm – Vegas

21:30 – Rica Amaral

7pm – Aly & Fila

17:30 – Antidot

4 pm – Mecca

20:05 – MD Boss and Domlaike

17:55 – Choice

4:30 pm – Marvvila

19:30 – Supercombo

6:30 pm – Castello Branco

17:30 – Sebastianisms

16:30 – Number Teddie

8.30pm – Rock Street Band

7:10 pm – Fernando Badauí

5pm – Deia Cassali

15:20 – The Lokomotiv

00:10 – Coldplay

10:10 pm – Camila Cabello

20:10 – Bastille

18h – Djavan

9:15 pm – CeeLo Green

19:05 – Maria Rita + guest

16:55 – Gilsons + guest

15:30 – Bullet Desire + guest

2:30 am – Kaskade

01h – Jetlag

11:45 pm – Curol

22:30 – Gabriel Boni

21:30 – Makj

8pm – The Fish House

18:30 – Chemical Surf

5pm – Bruno Be vs Fancy Inc

4pm – Alexiz Bcx

20:05 – Rust

17:55 – Orochi

16:30 – El Pavuna

19:30 – Young Dionysus

18:30 – Departe

17:30 – João Napoli invites Ananda

16:30 – Macaco

8.30pm – Rock Street Band

All Stars Rock Band with Dinho Ouro Preto, Andreas Kisser, João Barone, PJ and Liminha

5pm – Thiago Fragoso

00:10 – Dua Lipa

10:20 pm – Megan Thee Stallion

20:10 – Rita Ora

6pm – Ivete Sangalo

21:15 – Ludmilla

7:05 pm – Macy Gray

16:55 – Power! Elza Vive, a show in honor of Elza Soares

15:30 – Liniker + Luedji Luna

02h – Anna

00h – Eli Iwasa

10:30pm – Blond:Ish

9pm – Ella De Vuono

7:30 pm – Anabel Englund

6pm – Aline Rocha

4pm – Mary Olivetti

20:05 – Lexa

17:55 – Azzy

16:30 – Ella Fernandes

19:30 – Priscilla Alcantara

18:30 – Bianca

17:30 – Mariah Nala

16:30 – Maya Museum

8.30pm – Rock Street Band

7:10 pm – Flausino and Sideral sing Cazuza

5pm – Di Ferreira

