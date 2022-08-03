Rock in Rio 2022 schedule: see show times | Rock in Rio 2022

Rock in Rio headlines, from left; Iron Maiden, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Guns N’ Roses, Green Day, Coldplay and Dua Lipa — Photo: Marcelo Brandt/g1; Fábio Tito/g1; Flavio Moraes/g1; Celso Tavares/g1; Kevin Winter/The Recording Academy/AFP
Rock in Rio announced the division by time of the Mundo and Sunset stages through the festival’s official app.
Iron Maiden, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Guns N’ Roses, Coldplay and Green Day are the headliners of Rock in Rio 2022.
O g1 list below all the artists by stage of the event that takes place on September 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11, 2022, at Parque Olímpico, in the West Zone of Rio.
All tickets for the ninth edition of the festival are sold out.
The Mundo Stage had a full schedule, but with Megadeth’s withdrawal, the organization announced Gorija as a replacement on June 2nd.
2nd of September, Friday
- 00:10 – Dream Theater
- 22:20 – Iron Maiden
- 20:10 – Gojira
- 6pm – Sepultura + Brazilian Symphony Orchestra
- 9:15 pm – Bullet For My Valentine
- 7:05 pm – Living Color + Steve Vai
- 16:55 – Metal Allegiance
- 15:30 – Black Panther + Devotees
- 2am – Len Faki
- 0h30 – Renato Ratier Vs Diogo Aciolly
- 11pm – Ananda
- 21:30 – Victoria Engel
- 8pm – Valentina Luz
- 18:30 – Binaryh
- 5pm – Flo Masse vs Craig Ouar
- 4pm – Chang Rodrigues Live
- 20:05 – Gas gangrene
- 17:55 – Affront
- 16:30 – Revenge
- 19:30 – Basement Rats
- 18:30 – Killing Ritual
- 17:30 – Spanking
- 16:30 – Crypt
- 20h – Oitão
- 18:30 – Night
- 4:30 pm – Eminence
- 3pm – Sioux 66
- 00:10 – Post Malone
- 10:20 pm – Marshmello
- 8:10pm – Jason Derulo
- 18h – Alok
- 21:15 – Racionais MC’s
- 19:05 – Criolo + Mayra Andrade
- 16:55 – Shaman + Brô MC’s
- 15:30 – Papatinho and L7nnon + MC Hariel and MC Carol
- 03h – Chris Lorenzo
- 01:30 am – Bhaskar
- 00:30 – Malifoo
- 11:30 pm – Carol
- 22:15 – Groove Delight
- 20:45 – Kvsh
- 19:15 – Illusionize
- 6pm – Victor Lou
- 5pm – Alamanac
- 4pm – Fluxzone
- 20:05 – PK invites Don Ruan
- 17:55 – Bin
- 16:30 – Azula
- 19:30 – Ceiling
- 18:30 – MC Poze do Rodo invites Bielzin
- 17:30 – Yunk Vino
- 16:30 – Hiosaki
- 7:10 pm – Wilson Sideral – Tropical Blues
- 17h – Evil
- 3:20 pm – Rock Street Band
- 00:10 – Justin Bieber
- 10:20pm – Demi Lovato
- 20:10 – Migos
- 18h – Iza
- 21:15 – Gilberto Gil with family
- 19:05 – Emicida and guests
- 16:55 – Luísa Sonza with Marina Sena
- 15:30 – Matuê
- 2:30 am – Lost Frequencies
- 01h – Liu
- 23:15 – Samhara
- 22:15 – Sickick
- 20:45 – Dubdogz
- 7:15 pm – Cat Dealers
- 6pm – Gabe
- 5pm – Öwnboss
- 16h – Maz
- 20:05 – Funk Orchestra
- 17:55 – Buchecha
- 16:30 – Taylor
- 7:30 pm – Lil Whind (Whindersson Nunes)
- 17:30 – Wc at Beat & Guests Felp22, Hyperanhas and MC TH
- 7:10pm – Rock Street Band
- 5pm – Lucy Alves
- 3:20 pm – Fonk’s Gang
8th of September, Thursday
- 00:10 – Guns N’ Roses
- 22:20 – Måneskin
- 20:10 – Offspring
- 18h – CPM 22
- 9:15 pm – Jessie J
- 7:05 pm – Corinne Bailey Rae
- 16:55 – Gloria Groove
- 15:30 – Duda Beat
- 02h – Adriatique
- 01h – Zac
- 00h – Sarah Stenzel
- 10:30pm – Ben Bohmer
- 21:30 – Gui Boratto
- 8pm – Du Serena vs Junior C
- 18h30 – Leo January Vs Nepal
- 5pm – Marta Supernova
- 4pm – Nu Olive Oil Live
- 20:55 – Drain
- 17:55 – TH4I invites Lia Clark
- 16:30 – Izzra
- 7:30 pm – Francisco, el Hombre
- 18:30 – The Cricket
- 17:30 – Scatolove
- 4:30 pm – Cali
- 8.30pm – Rock Street Band
- 7:10 pm – Rodrigo Santos
- 5pm – Stormsons
9th of September, Friday
- 00:10 – Green Day
- 10:20pm – Fall Out Boy
- 8:10pm – Billy Idol
- 18:00 – Initial Capital
- 9:15 pm – Avril Lavigne
- 19:05 – 1985: The tribute
- 16:55 – Jão + guest
- 15:30 – Di Ferrero + Vitor Kley
- 2:30 am – Neelix
- 01:30 am – Blazy
- 00h – Paranormal Attack C
- 10:30 pm – Vegas
- 21:30 – Rica Amaral
- 7pm – Aly & Fila
- 17:30 – Antidot
- 4 pm – Mecca
- 20:05 – MD Boss and Domlaike
- 17:55 – Choice
- 4:30 pm – Marvvila
- 19:30 – Supercombo
- 6:30 pm – Castello Branco
- 17:30 – Sebastianisms
- 16:30 – Number Teddie
- 8.30pm – Rock Street Band
- 7:10 pm – Fernando Badauí
- 5pm – Deia Cassali
- 15:20 – The Lokomotiv
- 00:10 – Coldplay
- 10:10 pm – Camila Cabello
- 20:10 – Bastille
- 18h – Djavan
- 9:15 pm – CeeLo Green
- 19:05 – Maria Rita + guest
- 16:55 – Gilsons + guest
- 15:30 – Bullet Desire + guest
- 2:30 am – Kaskade
- 01h – Jetlag
- 11:45 pm – Curol
- 22:30 – Gabriel Boni
- 21:30 – Makj
- 8pm – The Fish House
- 18:30 – Chemical Surf
- 5pm – Bruno Be vs Fancy Inc
- 4pm – Alexiz Bcx
- 20:05 – Rust
- 17:55 – Orochi
- 16:30 – El Pavuna
- 19:30 – Young Dionysus
- 18:30 – Departe
- 17:30 – João Napoli invites Ananda
- 16:30 – Macaco
- 8.30pm – Rock Street Band
- All Stars Rock Band with Dinho Ouro Preto, Andreas Kisser, João Barone, PJ and Liminha
- 5pm – Thiago Fragoso
- 00:10 – Dua Lipa
- 10:20 pm – Megan Thee Stallion
- 20:10 – Rita Ora
- 6pm – Ivete Sangalo
- 21:15 – Ludmilla
- 7:05 pm – Macy Gray
- 16:55 – Power! Elza Vive, a show in honor of Elza Soares
- 15:30 – Liniker + Luedji Luna
- 02h – Anna
- 00h – Eli Iwasa
- 10:30pm – Blond:Ish
- 9pm – Ella De Vuono
- 7:30 pm – Anabel Englund
- 6pm – Aline Rocha
- 4pm – Mary Olivetti
- 20:05 – Lexa
- 17:55 – Azzy
- 16:30 – Ella Fernandes
- 19:30 – Priscilla Alcantara
- 18:30 – Bianca
- 17:30 – Mariah Nala
- 16:30 – Maya Museum
- 8.30pm – Rock Street Band
- 7:10 pm – Flausino and Sideral sing Cazuza
- 5pm – Di Ferreira
