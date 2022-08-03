RuPaul’s Drag says she was raped by participant – 02/08/2022 – Illustrated

Venus D’Lite, a drag queen who participated in the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2011, took to Instagram, now closed, to make a shocking statement – saying that she was raped by another participant of the reality in 2013.
“In 2013, I was raped by one of the [drags] favorites from RuPaul’s Drag Race. Being connected to the show brought me a lot of traumas that I have to deal with and I sought professional help as these traumas affected my heart, art and mind.” .
“Society is weird sometimes. They will praise and worship a pig and crucify a holy man at the same time,” she summarized. The star took the opportunity to mention that she has heard reports of other sexual abuse behind the scenes of the production that is currently in season 14.
“I’m saddened to hear stories shared with me from local drag queens about how they had similar experiences with certain RuGirls who visited their cities after I posted my own story.” “There are reasons why certain girls don’t want to work with certain girls.”
