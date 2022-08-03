Sampaio Corrêa dispenses with half probed by Clube do Remo

With the conclusion of the 17th round of Série C of the Brazilian Championship, there are now two rounds left for the end of the qualifying phase of the competition. Given this, several teams that compete in the competition continue in intense search for new players in the coveted and hectic football market.

After confirming the signings of midfielder Pablo Roberto, through a loan from Vila Nova-GO, goalkeeper Victor Lube, ex-Tuna Luso Brasileira, and also striker Thiaguinho, ex-Jacuipense-BA, the football department azulino continues in the search for another midfielder. Apparently, the new hire must be Soares, 24 years old. He was playing in Serie B, at Sampaio Corrêa-MA.

According to a source from Clube do Remo, negotiations with the athlete have started. Soares already had his contractual termination with Bolivia Querida Maranhense, published in the Daily News Bulletin (BID), of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

Having an employment relationship with Atlético-CE, Soares accumulates spells in Caucaia-CE, Vitória-BA (where, in 2021, he played 44 games, scored 6 goals and made 2 assists) and finally at Sampaio Corrêa (where he was in field over 26 matches, scored 2 goals and had 1 assist). It is worth mentioning that all clubs must sign contracts and regularize athletes by 6 pm next Wednesday (3).

