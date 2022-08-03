Sandy talks to Wanessa about the controversial separation from Buaiz

The singers Sandy and Wanessa Camargo got together for the launch of the project Nós, Vós, Eles 2. On the singer’s official YouTube, an episode was released on Monday (1/8) showing the backstage of the recording of the song Leve.

At one point in the conversation, Sandy and her husband, Lucas Lima, said that the song was appropriate for the troubled moment that the singer was experiencing in the midst of her separation from Marcus Buaiz.

When the singers and Lucas Lima talked about the composition of the song Leve, Sandy reported that she felt that the lyrics were made for Wanessa Camargo: “And we kind of felt that this song was for you, I didn’t know what was happening in your life, I only knew that you had broken up. All this internal stuff you described just now, I didn’t know.”

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos Wanessa Godói Camargo, born in 1982, is a Brazilian singer, actress, songwriter and presenter. Born in Goiânia (GO), she became famous in the early 2000s as a teen idol Playback / Instagram ****Photo-Wanessa-Camargo-2 Daughter of singer Zezé Di Camargo and Zilú Godói, Wanessa started her artistic career when she was still young. As a teenager, she participated in the cast of a production of the musical Cats and also joined the ballet team of her father’s country duo.Instagram/Play ****Photo-Wanessa-Camargo-5 However, it was in 2000, after signing a contract with Sony Music and releasing her first pop album, that the young woman saw her career take off. At the time, the songs O Amor Não Deixa and Apaixonada Por Você were popular with young audiences.Instagram/Play ****Photo-Wanessa-Camargo-4 In 2001, he released his second CD and managed to reach older audiences. Years later, with her first live album, called Transparente, the young woman changed her look and began to show a more mature image.Instagram/Play ****Photo-Wanessa-Camargo-11 The singer also released other albums in 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2016, 2020 and, in 2021, “Pai & Filha”, alongside Zezé Di Camargo.reproduction ****Photo-Wanessa-Camargo-7 In the meantime, Wanessa was invited to present the program Jovens Tardes, on Rede Globo, and also managed the Domingo da Gente, on RecordAgNews ****Photo-Wanessa-Camargo In addition, the artist participated in the fourth season of Sítio do Pica-Pau Amarelo, in the soap opera Cheias de Charme, in the series Dr. Darci, in the feature Xuxa e os Duendes, dubbed a character in the film Sing – Quem Canta Seus Males Espanta, among others.reproduction ****Photo-Wanessa-Camargo-8 During her career, Wanessa migrated from romantic ballads to electronic, sertanejo and, recently, returned to pop singing. In addition, the artist also released songs in other languages.Reproduction / Instagram ****Photo-Wanessa-Camargo-1 Since becoming a singer, Wanessa has sold 2 million copies, received several awards, in addition to being nominated for MTV Video Music.reproduction ****Foto-Wanessa-Camargo-e-dado-dolabela In her personal life, the singer got involved with some famous people, including actor Dado Dolabella, Leandro (from the band KLB), Felipe Dylon, Erik Marmo and Rodrigo Prado.reproduction ****Picture-Wanessa-Camargo-next-to-the-ex-husband In 2005, she started a romance with businessman Marcus Buaiz, ​​with whom she married years later and had children José Marcus and João Francisco. In early May 2022, however, the couple announced the end of their 17-year relationship.Reproduction / Instagram 0

Vanessa’s lighter life

Without going into too much detail about her personal life, Wanessa said that, at the moment, she has been looking for a lighter life. “Lightness, I’m at a point in my life looking for that. Looking for my own voice, looking for lightness in things. Making my life a more peaceful place. I’m relearning to be. That’s being light. When things are tough we have to look at what we can do and make life less complicated”, she detailed with rights to the recorded music reference.

Media and fan-driven intrigues

The conversation also touched on the alleged past rivalry between the two. “IM so happy. We have to talk about it, because what was done to us in the media, you know? What I felt, and I told you, I’ve always been a big fan. I went to concerts, accompanied, had CDs, you were an example, it was for all people of our generation. They put me in a place, as if I was about to make the game and without realizing I was there”, detailed Wanessa.

Sandy also said that this intrigue was often motivated by fans, but that after a while, fans of the two started to like each other: “Some really wanted this intrigue, but they got rid of it, they know they can like it. I noticed that”.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.