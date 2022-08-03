Santander (SANB11) approves buyback program for up to 36.9 million units

Santander (SANB11) approved this Tuesday (2) a new share deposit certificate buyback program (units) or of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) issued by the company, directly or through its branch in Cayman, to be held in treasury or subsequently sold.

The program will cover the acquisition of up to 36,986,424 units, representing 36,986,424 common shares and 36,986,424 preferred shares, or ADRs, corresponding, as of June 30, 2022, to approximately 1% of its total capital stock.

The repurchase aims to “maximize the generation of value for shareholders through an efficient management of the capital structure; and enable the payment of administrators, management level employees and other employees of the company and companies under its control”.

The Units must be acquired, on B3, at market price, through Santander Corretora de Câmbio e Valores Mobiliários SA

ADRs must be acquired on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), at market price, through Santander Investment Securities Inc.

The term of the buyback program is up to 18 months from August 3, 2022, ending on February 5, 2024.

