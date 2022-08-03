Santos closes with Luan and tries Gabriel Carabajal, from Argentinos Juniors | saints

Santos is very close to announcing the signing of midfielder Luan, from Corinthians. And the reinforcements won’t stop with him. The club also tries to close with another midfielder: Gabriel Carabajal, 30, of Argentinos Juniors.

Peixe got all the details of Luan’s hiring right in the last few days. The player arrives at the club on loan free of charge until the end of the Brazilian Championship. It’s all right between the parties. Just the ad.

Two factors contributed to Santos seeing with good eyes the possible arrival of Luan: everything that the 29-year-old forward has already shown he is capable of doing and the conditions of the deal.

Despite not having been successful at Corinthians, Luan caught the attention of Brazil – and even the world – at Grêmio, years ago. There, the probable reinforcement of Santos was champion of Libertadores, elected the best player of the 2017 edition of the competition and reached the Brazilian team.

It is in this version of Luan that Peixe clings, although, at Corinthians, the numbers were very different. In the current season, there were only three games and no goals. In 2020, when he played the most, he was on the field 42 times and scored five goals.

The expectation of recovering the player’s ability was combined with the negotiation conditions for Santos to cheer up with Luan. The club will not pay for the loan and will not pay the salaries. Corinthians will keep the costs, in the hope of being able to negotiate the attacking midfielder in the future.

Gabriel Carabajal is a starter for Argentinos Juniors, with whom he has a contract until December 2025. He has played 29 games (26 as a starter), three goals and two assists for the Buenos Aires club this season.

Santos advanced in the attempt to sign the midfielder after facing difficulties to remove Franco Cristaldo from Huracán. The player wanted to play for Peixe, but the Argentines asked for more time to assess the financial guarantees, and president Andres Rueda backed out of the deal.

Santos expects to announce Luan and at least one more reinforcement by the end of this week. The deadline for regularization of new players is until August 15th. Registration for the Brazilian Championship must be made by August 26th.

