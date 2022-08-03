Santos has difficulty with Argentines and sees the duo escape in ‘Hora H’

When analyzing the ball market looking for reinforcements, Santos established priorities for each position. And two of them were right-back Lucas Blondel, from Tigre (ARG), and midfielder Franco Cristaldo, from Huracán (ARG). The pair was very close to landing in Vila Belmiro, but negotiations had problems at the “H hour”.

In both cases, the alvinegra board took the signings for granted, but had problems with the “inconsistency” of the Argentine leaders. Blondel and Cristaldo are not ruled out, but negotiations have cooled down.

Last week, Santos heard Tigre’s “yes” to the proposal of US$ 1.5 million (about R$ 7.7 million at the current price) with payment in two months by Lucas Blondel. Peixe presented financial guarantees via Pixbet, its master sponsor, and then the Argentine club claimed that the Brazilian team has a history of defaults and demanded the transfer in cash. An intermediary is still trying to remedy the situation.

Yesterday (2), Huracán verbally accepted the proposal of about R$ 18 million from Santos in two installments by Franco Cristaldo: one in September and the other in October. Subsequently, however, the Argentines claimed that “they need the money counted”. In addition, they asked for 48 hours to “resolve economic issues” with the athlete and to settle the commission for intermediaries. Faced with this, the Fish warned that he is no longer interested and should give up.

The president of Peixe, Andres Rueda, no longer wants to talk to Huracán, but Cristaldo’s businessmen are still trying to get around the impasse. The agents will speak with the Argentines today (3), but people close to the president say that the breach of trust makes any reversal unfeasible.

Blondel and Cristaldo want to play for Santos and have talked to their club’s management to try, still without success, to release them. Cristaldo would even be number 10 at Peixe.

With the Argentines far from a hit, Santos has advanced negotiations with Luan, from Corinthians, on loan. Peixe looks for alternatives in the market.