Santos is close to a deal with Cristaldo and awaits Luan’s arrival | saints

Santos managed to resolve pending negotiations with Huracán, from Argentina, and is closer to an agreement to sign midfielder Franco Cristaldo, 25 years old.

Peixe had made an official proposal for the player last Friday, but Huracán had not agreed to pay in installments the amount offered by the club.

Last Monday, however, Santos managed to convince the Argentines to release Cristaldo. Now, only details separate the midfielder’s arrival at Vila Belmiro. The turnaround in the negotiations was revealed by the wow and confirmed by ge.

As they approach Cristaldo, Santos also hope to announce Corinthians midfielder Luan in the coming days. Between the two clubs, everything is fine. There are also only details left for the player to reach Vila Belmiro.

Peixe welcomed the possibility of having Luan on loan at no cost – 100% of the salaries will be paid by Corinthians.

On the other hand, the arrival of Lucas Blondel is seen as increasingly distant by Santos. Tigre, from Argentina, had accepted the club’s proposal, but went back for not wanting the financial guarantees presented by Peixe to hire the player.

Santos is looking for an option for the right side, as they see the sector in great need of reinforcement. Madson and Auro, the players currently in the position, are out of contract at the end of the year and should not remain at Vila Belmiro.

