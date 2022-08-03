São Paulo and City Group reach agreement, and loans from Bustos and Ferraresi will be announced soon

The two Nahuels, forward Bustos and defender Ferraresi, are players from Sao Paulo. Tricolor agreed to loan the duo from City Group for a year, with an option to buy both. The official announcement should be made after the match against Ceará, the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana, this Wednesday (3), at 7:15 pm (GMT), at Morumbi.

GALLERY

+ See how the negotiations for the contract renewals of São Paulo are going in this transfer window

THE THING! revealed negotiations with the duo in early July.

Bustos even posted a photo on his social media on Tuesday afternoon (2) boarding with his family at the airport in Córdoba, Argentina, to São Paulo (SP). He should undergo medical exams at the Barra Funda CT in the morning and then meet the tricolor cast and follow along with the delegation for the duel against Ceará.

The ritual is the same followed by the club’s other Argentine signing, Galoppo. Coming from Banfield, the midfielder arrived in the capital of São Paulo four days before the official announcement, took exams at the São Paulo CT itself and followed the club’s 3-3 draw with Goiás, for the Brasileirão, in Morumbi, accompanying the group in the changing rooms.

Revealed by Talleres, Bustos was loaned to Pachuca, from Mexico, before being definitively bought by Grupo City for 6.5 million euros (about R$ 34.5 million).

Linked to the Arab conglomerate, the 24-year-old forward had no opportunities at Manchester City, from England, the group’s main team. He played on loan the last two seasons at Girona, from Spain. He scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 45 games played last season. In the 2020/21 season, he scored twice and made three passes in 36 matches.

Despite his strength being to play at the ends of the field, Bustos can play as a center forward and also a spearhead. At Morumbi, he will be joined by fellow countrymen Galoppo and Calleri. The player can only play for the Brazilian Championship for now. If Tricolor eliminates Ceará, he must be registered in the Sudamericana for the semifinals. Registration for the Copa do Brasil is closed.

Excited about the opportunity in São Paulo, Bustos followed Tricolor directors and pages related to the club on social networks during the weekend.

Ferraresi is expected in São Paulo until the end of the week. The 23-year-old Venezuelan has been part of Grupo City since 2017, when he was runner-up in the U-20 world with his country’s national team. He came to train at Manchester, but was not approved by coach Josep Guardiola.

The South American duo will make Tricolor add five signings so far in the transfer window. Before them and in addition to Galoppo, the club also brought forward Marcos Guilherme and goalkeeper Felipe Alves.

Bustos posted a photo boarding to Brazil, where he will defend São Paulo (Photo: Reproduction)

TABLE

> Check classification, games and simulate results of the Brasileirão-22

> Check out all the matches of the Copa do Brasil-22

> Check out all the games of the Copa Sudamericana-22

> Meet the new LANCE results app!