São Paulo squad: see the likely team against Ceará | Sao Paulo

São Paulo finished their preparations, this Tuesday, at the CT da Barra Funda, to face Ceará, this Wednesday, at 8 pm, in Morumbi, for the first game of the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana.

Coach Rogério Ceni should take the best he has to the field. Last Sunday, for the Brazilian Championship, he spared his main players aiming at the confrontation for the international competition.

In this way, a probable São Paulo has: Felipe Alves, Diego Costa, Miranda and Léo; Igor Vinicius, Gabriel Neves, Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes and Welington; Luciano and Calleri.

The news among the related can be Alisson and Reinaldo. Having recovered from injuries, the players worked throughout the activity with the squad this afternoon and are at Ceni’s disposal.

Patrick still doesn’t have the conditions to play. He is recovering from edema in the posterior region of the left thigh and was part of the work with the group and part of an individual complement.

Jandrei, Arboleda, André Anderson and Caio followed their recovery schedules at the club’s Reffis, while Luan did physical activities on the lawn.

São Paulo is looking for a good result in this first game to take the decision to Fortaleza, next week. Tricolor has sold more than 47,000 tickets for the match.

