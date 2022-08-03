SC company announces purchase of millionaire business

The Brazilian multinational WEG SA, founded in 1961, headquartered in the city of Jaraguá do Sul, in the north of Santa Catarina, announced this Monday (1st) another million-dollar deal, the purchase of Motion Control from Gefran SpA (Gefran) .

An Italian company that manufactures sensors, components and industrial automation equipment, with factories in Italy, Germany, China and India. The value of the acquisition is estimated at 23 million euros, around R$ 122 million reais.

In the agreement, WEG will become the sole owner of the Motion Control business, which involves the entire development and production of a complete line of frequency inverters, direct current converters and special applications of servo drives.

WEG will integrate a team of 180 employees who operate in factories in Italy, Germany, China and India. The Motion Control unit has customers and operations in more than 70 countries and achieved net revenue of €44.8 million in 2021.

Founded in 1960 and listed on the Italian stock exchange (Borsa Italiana: GE), Gefran is a traditional manufacturer of industrial automation and innovation divided into three business units: Motion Control, Automation Components and Sensors.

According to the Managing Director of WEG Automação, Manfred Peter Johann, this acquisition will place WEG in a favorable position in a strategic market. “Our objective is to offer an increasingly broad portfolio of products and solutions, increase our presence in a market as important as the European market, now with local manufacturing, and thereby accelerate our growth process abroad within our motion strategy. drives”, explains the executive.

The transaction is subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions and approval by European regulatory authorities.

WEG

Initially producing electric motors, WEG expanded its activities from the 80’s onwards, with the production of electronic components, products for industrial automation, power and distribution transformers, liquid and powder paints and electro-insulating varnishes.

The company has established itself not only as a manufacturer of motors, but as a supplier of complete industrial electrical systems.