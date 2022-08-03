SC company announces purchase of millionaire business

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on SC company announces purchase of millionaire business 1 Views

The Brazilian multinational WEG SA, founded in 1961, headquartered in the city of Jaraguá do Sul, in the north of Santa Catarina, announced this Monday (1st) another million-dollar deal, the purchase of Motion Control from Gefran SpA (Gefran) .

SC company announces purchase of millionaire businessThe value of the acquisition is estimated at 23 million euros – Photo: WEG/Disclosure

An Italian company that manufactures sensors, components and industrial automation equipment, with factories in Italy, Germany, China and India. The value of the acquisition is estimated at 23 million euros, around R$ 122 million reais.

In the agreement, WEG will become the sole owner of the Motion Control business, which involves the entire development and production of a complete line of frequency inverters, direct current converters and special applications of servo drives.

WEG will integrate a team of 180 employees who operate in factories in Italy, Germany, China and India. The Motion Control unit has customers and operations in more than 70 countries and achieved net revenue of €44.8 million in 2021.

Founded in 1960 and listed on the Italian stock exchange (Borsa Italiana: GE), Gefran is a traditional manufacturer of industrial automation and innovation divided into three business units: Motion Control, Automation Components and Sensors.

According to the Managing Director of WEG Automação, Manfred Peter Johann, this acquisition will place WEG in a favorable position in a strategic market. “Our objective is to offer an increasingly broad portfolio of products and solutions, increase our presence in a market as important as the European market, now with local manufacturing, and thereby accelerate our growth process abroad within our motion strategy. drives”, explains the executive.

The transaction is subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions and approval by European regulatory authorities.

SC company announces purchase of millionaire businessWEG will be part of a team of 180 employees who operate in factories in Italy, Germany, China and India – Photo: WEG/Disclosure ND

WEG

Initially producing electric motors, WEG expanded its activities from the 80’s onwards, with the production of electronic components, products for industrial automation, power and distribution transformers, liquid and powder paints and electro-insulating varnishes.

The company has established itself not only as a manufacturer of motors, but as a supplier of complete industrial electrical systems.

Join the group and receive the main news
of Joinville and region in the palm of your hand.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Entrepreneurship Is a Way Out for Income and Employment Generation

The founder and chairman of XP’s board of directors, Guilherme Benchimol, stated that the way …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved