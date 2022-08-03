Scam in the delivery app: motoboy pretends to be lost, asks for a customer’s phone number and keeps the food | Pernambuco

the university professor Thiago Soares , 43, said he was naive after falling for a scam applied by a motoboy last Sunday (31). During the journey, the iFood app delivery man claimed to be lost and asked Thiago to send his location through WhatsApp.

The teacher gave the location and, according to him, the blow was applied immediately. With Thiago’s number, the motoboy deducted the security code provided by the app (which is usually the last four digits of the phone), marked the delivery as complete and kept Thiago’s lunch.

“I felt really bad. I was naive, I was in good spirits. I thought he had no internet and couldn’t find my house. At first, I thought that WhatsApp would be easier to solve. Afterwards, I got really angry and it wasn’t even for the value. It was a purchase of R$ 43”, said Thiago about the episode that happened last Sunday (31)

“I was in a hurry to get the food and it didn’t cross my mind that it would be a scam. At the time, I didn’t care, I didn’t suspect. I thought he might be having trouble with the internet. WhatsApp is usually released in carrier packages. The iFood app must consume a lot of internet and I thought that using WhatsApp could be easier”, added the professor.

O iFood provides a security code for the customerwhich must inform the delivery person only after having the product in hand.

“In my case, the code is fixed and is the last 4 digits of my cell phone. I’ve seen that the code changes for some people. I think the mean couriers must have realized that many people’s code is the end of their cell phone number and invented this scam. If so for everyone, I think it’s an iFood security flaw. A lot of people are reporting that they’ve also been through it,” said Thiago.

Customer was reimbursed by iFood

Thiago Soares told g1 that just wanted to have a snack but ended up getting a headache for your Sunday end. He said that he was traumatized and that, despite having been reimbursed, he did not make a new request.

“I contacted iFood, I kept trying to reach them. iFood replied that the order had been delivered. And I had to prove to them that I didn’t get the order. I I printed chatting on the iFood chat and they realized that the boy had acted in bad faith. After I sent the print from the delivery man’s conversation, they canceled the delivery and refunded the amount spent”, said Thiago.

“I was traumatized, I didn’t ask for anything else. I got hungry. At the time, it hit a bad one. I lost hunger. I was sprawled. I thought ‘what the fuck, I fell for a scam’. I was inert. It’s very strange to fall for scams. I had a hangover and I just wanted to eat a slice of red velvet, it was sweet. I couldn’t,” added the teacher.

The g1 contacted iFood and was informed that the company “is in contact with the customer and the case has already been clarified”.