see prices, versions and equipment of the SUV

Honda started sales today (2nd) and announced the prices and content of the versions of the new 2023 HR-V, which debuts in Brazil only with a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated engine – the 1.5-liter turbo flex configurations will only be available at dealerships in October, but also had all the details revealed by the automaker this Tuesday.

The compact SUV arrives on the Brazilian market with suggested prices between R$142,500 and R$184,500 and two engine options: the same 1.5-liter dual-fuel engine with direct injection, 126 hp and 15.8 kgfm that the City is equipped with; and the turbocharged 1.5, also equipped with direct injection of gasoline or ethanol, capable of generating up to 177 hp and 24.5 kgfm.

Regardless of the engine, the novelty is always equipped with a CVT-type automatic transmission. All versions also come standard with the Sensing driver assistance package, which features adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function; automatic emergency braking with detection of pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists; blind spot reduction assistant; and lane keeping assist, able to keep the car centered between the asphalt demarcations.

See prices and standard items for each version:

+ Honda HR-V EX – BRL 142,500

Honda Sensing package, Magic Seat system to transport loads of different sizes; push-button engine start, electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, full-LED headlights with automatic lighting, 17-inch alloy wheels, rear and side cameras in the right rearview mirror, full-LED headlights with automatic lighting, digital conditioning, eight-inch multimedia center with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, reversing camera, front, side and curtain airbags, 4.2-inch color screen on the dashboard, multifunction steering wheel and traction and stability controls with start assistant ramp.

+ Honda HR-V EXL – BRL 149,900

All the contents of the EX version plus a key fob, rear parking sensors, seats and steering wheel covered in synthetic leather, butterflies for manual gear changes, electrochromic rear view mirror, fog lights and rear armrest.

+ Honda HR-V Advance – BRL 176,800

All the contents of the EXL version plus a 1.5-liter turbo flex engine, two-zone automatic air conditioning, a seven-inch color screen on the dashboard, induction cell phone charging, dual tailpipe exhaust, front parking sensors, sport function, rain sensor and MyHonda Connect, which aggregates car tracking and adjustments through a mobile app.

+ Honda HR-V Touring – BRL 184,500

All contents of the Advance version plus driver’s seat with electrical adjustments, remote engine start and electric trunk opening.

