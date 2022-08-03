see where the signal will pick up better

BRASILIA – The city of Sao Paulo must have the technology fifth generation mobile internet (5G) activated as of this Thursday, 4th. The endorsement was given on Tuesday, 2nd, by the group of National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) that accompanies the cleaning of bands for the activation of 5G in Brazil. The information was provided by the Estadão/Broadcast.

The capital of São Paulo will be the fifth city to receive the 5G signal in the country, preceded by Brasília – which marked the debut of the technology, on July 6 – João Pessoa, Porto Alegre and Belo Horizonte.

According to the rules of the 5G auction notice, held last year, operators would need to install an antenna for every 100,000 inhabitants at the beginning of operations. Thus, Tim, Claro and Vivo should activate 462 stations by the end of September in São Paulo. According to Anatel, in turn, until this Tuesday the agency has already received 1,378 licensing requests in the 3.5 GHz band, almost triple the total number of antennas that should be installed in the city of São Paulo this year.

The number represents about 30% of the total number of stations currently active (4,592) in São Paulo. Thus, the Anatel group estimates 5G coverage in 25% of the urban area of ​​São Paulo initially. The proportion is smaller because propagation in the 3.5 GHz band has less range, explains the regulatory body.

According to Anatel, the largest concentration of antennas is in the Historic Center, in the region of Avenida Paulista and in Itaim Bibi. The neighborhoods of Aclimação, Mooca and Brás, for example, will have lower coverage at the beginning of the process.

Anatel has already received 1,378 licensing requests in the 3.5 GHz band until this Tuesday, almost triple the total number of antennas that should be installed in the capital in 2022. Photograph: Disclosure

The activation of the technology in the capitals was originally scheduled to take place until July 31, but the deadline was extended for another 60 days – a possibility provided for in the 5G public notice – due to the scarcity of equipment imported from China, used to stop 5G interference with other telecommunication signals. The forecast is that, now, all capitals will have the technology activated by the end of September. Last week, the counselor Moisés Moreira, who chairs the group responsible for monitoring the cleaning of lanes, stated that the work is expected to be completed by the end of August in all capitals.

Operators still have until the end of September to activate the signal, but that could happen sooner, once the lanes are released. So far, in cities where 5G has already been authorized, telecoms turned on the signal two days after the Anatel group gave the go-ahead for the technology’s activation.