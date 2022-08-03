Seer says he received a psychographed letter from Eliza Samúdio

12 years after the murder of Eliza Samúdio, the crime is still surrounded by mysteries. The model’s body, who died in 2010, was never found. This Monday (1st / 8th), psychic Chaline Grazik stated that she received a psychographed message from Eliza, giving details of the crime, which had the involvement of goalkeeper Bruno Fernandes.

The psychic is known for making predictions about the world of the famous. In the supposed letter, narrated by the sensitive, Samúdio gives details of the barbaric crime and tells the location of where the authors committed the murder.

“It was cruel, it was horrible. I tried to call for help, but no one heard me. My neck hurt so much, they squeezed, until my body ran out of oxygen. But at this moment, my spirit immediately left the body. It was near a tree from where I saw everything they did to me. Suddenly, a grumpy man with dark skin and a red shirt appeared. That day I did not know who he was,” the letter reads.

“But I could see everything they did to me, a feeling they had of dread, that they didn’t know what to do. They looked demonized. I never imagined what they were capable of. One told the other how to hide the body…”, continues the seer, in the narration of the message.

“They decided to throw me into a river, which I vividly remember, a fetid river. They took a piece of wood with lint and beat me a lot, until my body was on the bottom. They looked terrified, but they committed the crime anyway. I saw everything, felt everything.”

Murder

Bruno Fernandes was sentenced for the murder of Eliza Samúdio to 22 years and three months in prison. He served part of his sentence and has been in a semi-open regime since July 2019. Despite saying he would retire from football, the goalkeeper tries to continue his career in smaller clubs in Brazil, including Araguacema, from Tocantins and Atlético Carioca.

This weekend, Bruno was “honored” by rival fans of Atlético Carioca, the goalkeeper’s club, which plays in the fourth division of Rio de Janeiro.