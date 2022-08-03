Sex Education | Rakhee Thakrar Won’t Return for Season 4

Don’t expect to see Professor Emily Sands again in Season 4 of sex education. In an interview with the Daily Star, the actress Rakhee Thakrar became the fourth cast member to confirm that she will not appear in new episodes of the series. Netflix.

“I can’t really talk about why I left“, he commented. “But I’m very proud of the show and I feel proud to have been a part of something so important. There’s nothing wrong with a little sex education.“.

In addition to Thakrar, the actresses will not appear in season 4. Simone Ashley (Olivia), Patricia Allison (Hello and Tanya Reynolds (Lily). Each of the actresses gave different reasons for their departure from the cast, from scheduling conflicts to the writers’ narrative choices.

sex education was renewed for its fourth season in September of last year, just days after the new episodes hit Netflix. There is still no forecast of the arrival of the new part of the British series on streaming.

