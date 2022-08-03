Simony reveals diagnosis of bowel cancer: ‘I’m very confident’ | Song

Singer Simony revealed on Wednesday (3) that she was diagnosed with bowel cancer. She shared the news in a video on Instagram, alongside doctor Fernando Maluf.

“Because of a tongue, I went to do the exams that are very important. I had the colonoscopy that I didn’t even know we had to do from the age of 45”, says Simony.

“Underline this: colonoscopy. You need to take this exam, it needs to be in your checkup every year. By this exam, I discovered a cancer“.

She continues saying that she is well and strong to start the treatment, which should last six months. Simony is 46 years old and the mother of four children.

“I’m very strong, I’m very confident. I’ve never gotten into a fight not to win. I’m strong, I’m excited to start.”

The singer who made history with the Turma do Balão Mágico will undergo treatment at the HCor hospital in São Paulo.

According to doctor Fernando Maluf, the cancer is located in the final part of the intestine, close to the anus region.

“This is a tumor called epidermoid. It is a tumor that started in this region and has some nodes. It was because of one of these nodes in the groin area, that Simony realized that something was wrong”, continues the doctor.

“This is a situation that has treatment, which involves chemotherapy and radiotherapy.. We have great hope, based on the results of the literature and our groups, that this princess will have a happy story, for her, for her family, for all her fans and for the medical team, who will have the privilege of being able to participate in this healing process. her”, he explains.

