Sodas, chips and cookies may be linked to a higher risk of dementia – News









A study published in the journal Neurology showed that people who consume more ultra-processed foods, such as soda, potato chips and crackers, may have a higher risk of developing dementia – compared to those who consume less.

Ultra-processed foods have low nutritional value, are high in sugar, fat and salt, and are low in fiber and protein. In addition to the products mentioned, ice cream, sausage, yogurt, ketchup, fried chicken, beans, industrialized guacamole and mayonnaise, canned tomatoes, snacks in general, packaged breads and flavored cereals, for example, belong to this group.











“Ultra-processed foods are convenient and tasty, but they detract from the quality of a person’s diet,” said study author Huiping Li in a statement.

He added: “These foods may also contain food additives or packaging molecules produced during heating that have been shown in other studies to have negative effects on thinking and memory skills. Not only has our research found that ultra-processed foods are associated with a higher risk of dementia, but also that replacing them with healthy options can lower the risk of the syndrome.”

Scientists have shown that replacing 10% of ultra-processed foods with unprocessed or minimally processed foods, such as fresh fruits, vegetables, legumes, milk and meat, reduces the risk of developing dementia by 19%.

“It’s encouraging to know that small, manageable dietary changes can make a difference in a person’s risk of dementia,” says Li.







Study methodology





The researchers chose 72,083 people from a UK health database known as the UK Biobank, aged 55 and over and who had no signs of dementia. The patients were followed for about ten years, and at the end of the study, 518 of them were diagnosed with the syndrome.

The volunteers filled out at least two questionnaires about what they had eaten and drunk the previous day, so that the scientists could measure the amount of ultra-processed foods they had eaten. The count was made daily based on the weight, in grams, of these products, compared to the percentage of other foods.

After the primary analysis, the participants were separated into equal groups, organized according to the lowest percentage of consumption of ultra-processed foods to the highest. The teams with the lowest percentage consumed about 225 grams of these foods per day, while those with the highest levels ate about 814 grams.

The products that most contributed to the high intake of ultra-processed foods were beverages, sugary and dairy products.







Results





In the group that consumed the least ultra-processed foods, 105 of the 18,021 people developed dementia. Among those who maintained the diet with 814 grams, 150 of the 18,021 people had the syndrome, an increase of about 43%.

After adjusting for age, sex, family history of dementia, heart disease, and other influences that can affect the risk of developing dementia, the study found that for every 10% increase in daily intake of ultra-processed foods, the risk of developing the syndrome up 25%.











“While nutritional research has started to focus on food processing, the challenge is to categorize these foods as unprocessed, minimally processed, processed and ultra-processed. For example, foods such as soup would be classified differently as canned or homemade,” said author of an editorial for the study, Maura E. Walker, in a statement.

He added: “Furthermore, the level of processing is not always in line with the quality of the diet. Plant-based burgers that qualify as high quality can also be ultra-processed. As we aim to better understand the complexities of dietary intake, We should also consider that more high-quality dietary assessments may be needed.”

The study does not fully prove that ultra-processed foods cause dementia, but it does show an association. The tests had the limitation of determining the cases of the syndrome through hospital and death records, and could possibly have neglected the milder cases, which are reported in primary care.



Looking and smelling good food can already increase the risk of diabetes; understand









