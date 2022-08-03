Sofia’s choice? Fluminense lives internal impasse between Matheus Martins and Nino

With the saucer in hand, the board of Fluminense has been facing strong harassment around striker Matheus Martins, currently the team’s owner. Udinese (ITA) increased the proposal to 6 million euros (R$ 32 million), but received a new no. This “no”, however, came from several considerations, given the current financial situation. In parallel, defender Nino has also been harassed by Portuguese and Turkish football. Both also did not reach the financial level desired by the Laranjeiras club, which, for now, continues to put its foot down. Internally, however, it is understood that it is inevitable to “release” at least one of them, even with the possibility of both leaving.

O NETFLU found out that the board has already communicated to coach Fernando Diniz that, at this first moment, he needs to make a choice. The idea is to try to keep all the assets until the end of the campaigns in the Copa do Brasil and Brasileirão, in search of bigger flights and appreciation. However, sealed commitments to athletes, debt payments and court settlements can weigh heavily.

Before Udinese’s offers, Fluminense even received an offer from Russia’s Lokomotiv for 100% of the economic rights and demanding an immediate exit. The proposal was also rejected. Matheus Martins is 19 years old and has played 20 games in the 2022 season, with five goals and one assist. Nino, who was not traded with Mexican football at the beginning of the season, has 171 games with the tricolor shirt and eight goals.